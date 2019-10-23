Bigg Boss 13: Tonight’s episode starts with Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Asim talking about ‘ Rose Day’ task and talks about Paras and Mahira’s relationship. Next morning, Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra hug each other and Shehnaaz says ‘ this is cute wala pyaar’. Soon after that, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz have some fun by putting lipstick on the later and Sidharth spoiling Shehnaaz’s lipstick.

Shefali announces the next task ‘ Snake and Ladder’. Arti will be the sanchalak of the task and Siddharth Shukla discusses his strategy with his teammates. Arti and Siddharth get into the tiff during the discussion. On the other hand, Shefali and Reshami discuss about how to target Shehnaaz and Arti during the task since they are safe from nominations. Arti talks to Siddharth about putting out her opinion as she is always confused during the task.

Bigg Boss rings the buzzer and task begins with Reshami, Mahira and Shefali kick-starting the task. Siddharth takes off her mike and Bigg Boss tells him to wear the mike during the task. Reshami tells Siddharth Shukla to wear the mike otherwise everybody inside the house has to suffer the punishment. Paras pokes Siddharth and try to distract him. Paras destroys Siddharth’s ladder and Siddharth destroys Paras and Mahira’s’s ladder. Reshami tries to protect her ladder from Siddharth. Devoleena too protects her ladder from Siddharth. Shehnaaz destroys Mahira’s ladder. Shehnaaz and Mahira get into a fight over Paras once again.

Paras and Siddharth get into a tiff after Paras gets angry over Siddharth destroying Bigg Boss property. Shehnaaz and Mahira too start fighting about former being jealous of the latter.

Siddharth gets aggressive and gets into an argument with Reshami. Asim tries to calm him down. Mahira, Shefali, Reshami questions ‘sanchalak’ Arti for not being fair. On the other hand, Siddhartha Dey quits the task following the fights inside the house. Mahira says that Siddharth Shukla pushed her during the task and Paras says that again this weekend if he becomes the hero for his behaviour again this time, he will leave the show.

Devoleena tells Siddharth that it is her third attempt and she didn’t destroy anybody’s ladder but still he destroys her ladder. Devoleena too destroys Shehnaaz’s ladder and they exchange ugly war of words. Devoleena and Shehnaaz get into an ugly physical fight and Devoleens starts throwing the ball of mud on Shehnaaz. Reshami and Asim stop the fight and Siddharth gets into a tiff with Reshami and Devoleena. Shehnaaz doesn’t know if Devoleena has hit her but she anyway agrees with Arti Singh. Mahira goes on to resume the task and Devoleena, Reshami and Shefali protect her ladder. Siddharth and Reshami once again get into a fight. Bigg Boss stops the task.

Arti and Mahira get into a fight for Arti being an unfair sanchalak. Shefali tells Siddharth that it’s bad if he has pushed Mahira and Siddharth get aggressive. Siddhartha Dey ad Paras talk about Siddharth’s aggression and say they will quit the show if this continues. Reshami, Devoleena and Shefali also talk about Siddharth’s behaviour. Siddharth, Asim and Arti talk about the fight between Shehnaaz and Devoleena. They believe that Paras poke others to fight.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!