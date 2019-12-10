Bigg Boss 13 is topping the TRP charts, thanks to wild card entries, twists and constant fight and love between the contestants. Now, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are making the headlines after they grow closer to each other after a big fight. In tonight’s episode, Madhurima will be seen kissing Vishal while he is asleep. Soon they hug each other and get romantically involved with each other.

Earlier, Arti was seen trying to make them sort out the things. Later, Mahira made them say ‘I Love You’ to each other.

Watch the video here:



In last night’s episode, the ex-couple exchanged an ugly war of words where they called each other names. During the fight, Madhurima called him ‘the most disgusting man’ and he told her that she is worthless. Vishal also said that she had slapped him thrice during the fight and she was ashamed of the relationship.

Vishal asks Madhurima on her decision to enter the show after knowing that he is already a part of the show and especially due to their constant fights. Madhurima says that even she wanted to come to the show and there is nothing to be upset about. However, Madhurima walks out of the room in order to calm down and Vishal breaks down into tears.

Earlier, Madhurima Tuli also talked about staying with Vishal in the house and said, “Nach Baliye 9 ke chakkar mein chaar mahine nikal liye. So I don’t think staying with him will be that difficult for me. I am taking this as a challenge and I’m all set to face him. Just because we are exes and don’t share a good past, I shouldn’t lose the opportunity to be on a big platform like Bigg Boss 13. Agar hamari ladai hui bhi, I will handle it and move forward.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Paras enter the secret room and listens to whatever other inmates are talking about. Also, Himanshi Khurana has been evicted from the house leaving Asim Riaz devastated. Vikas Gupta has finally entered the house and inmates are not happy about their new member of the house.