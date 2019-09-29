The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is all set to kick start today with its grand premiere. The Bharat actor will be introducing all the contestants and premiere show will also witness some of the power-packed performances. The anticipation and excitement among the viewers have increased and they can’t wait to know who all will be the contestants on the show. However, the final list of the contestant is out that will cool down little excitement among the fans.

Interestingly, the new addition to the show actor Ameesha Patel will bring new twists and turns on the show which will be a thriller for the fans.

Here’s the full list of the contestants:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be participating on the show. Kamya Punjabi and Vikas Gupta will be introducing her as the ‘ideal bahu’. It will be interesting to see how different she is from the reel life.

Siddharth Shukla



Balika Vadhu actor Siddharth Shukla will also be a part of the controversial show.

Rashmi Desai

Uttaran actor Reshmi Desai is reportedly participating in the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Now, as per the Bombay Times reports the actor is also set to marry her boyfriend Arhaan Khan on the show. A source close the actor revealed, “While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami’s cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract.”



Dalljiet Kaur



Actor Dalljiet Kaur has quit the show ‘Guddan Tumsa Na Ho Payega’to participate on the show Bigg Boss. A source told SpotboyE, “Yes, Dalljiet is serving her notice period. She will be participating in Bigg Boss 13 and that’s why have informed Guddan makers to start looking out for her replacement.”

Aarti Singh



Krushna Abhishek’s siter Aarti Singh has also signed her contract and will be seen entering the controversial house. A source told SpotboyE, “The actress has already signed the contract and has been busy packing her bags these days.

Anveshi Jain



Anveshi Jain rose to fame with web series Gandi Baat 2 where she played the role of lesbian girl Neeta. She is an Indian actor, model, anchor and a television host. She has hosted over 1,000 shows including Make in India and IFA Berlin.

Ridhi Dogra



Ridhi Dogra is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Earlier this year, she was in the news for splitting up with her husband Raqesh Bapat. They have been married for seven years, before they decided to part ways amicably.

Koena Mitra



The original ‘O Saki Saki’ girl Koena Mitra has been away from the big screen from quiet few years now. Now, she is all set to enter the house. She was last seen in Bengali film Besh Korechi Prem Korechi in the year 2015.

Mahira Sharma



Indian actor Mahira Sharma is best known for her roles in comedy show Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. She has also been a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 3.

Mugda Godse



Fashion actor Mugda Godse will also be locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Wajid Khan



Music composer Wajid Khan, who has extensively worked with Salman Khan, will also be a part of the show.

Ashwini Koul



Ex-Spiltsvilla contestant Ashwini Koul is all set to be locked inside the house.

Asim Riaz



Hot model Asim Riaz will also be entering the house and we are sure viewers will be drooling over him.

Paras Chabra

View this post on Instagram Stylist#mens#model#paraschabra#mua#hair#stylo#work#2018 A post shared by Manish Drone Makeup Artist (@manish_drone_) on Jan 18, 2018 at 3:33am PST



MTV Splitsvilla fame Paras Chhabra will also enter the Salman Khan hosted show.

Shefali Bagga



Television news anchor and journalist will also be entering the Bigg Boss house

Shehnaz Gill



Shehnaz Gill is a popular model and a n actor who has worked in the Punjabi film industry.

Abu Malik



Anu Malik’s younger brother Anu Malik has also been roped for Bigg Boss 13.

With no commoner inside the house, it will be interesting to watch how celebrities gel around each other. Talking about no commoner, Salman told IANS, “This whole thing of commoner and celebrity — I don’t think there is much of a difference between them. Commoner and celebrity are just terms. Everybody is a commoner, everybody is a celebrity. Once they enter the house and you watch them on TV, they become a celebrity. This time I think they have gone for all celebrities, who are very big on television, across various industries. So, it is a nice blend of a lot of different (people).”