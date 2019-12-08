Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta is all set to enter the house once again as a contestant and we are sure it will bring new twists inside the house. Now, taking to Instagram, he has hinted fans about his gong inside the house. In the photo, he can be seen sitting in front of the Lord Ganesha idol and wrote, “Om Gan Ganpatay Namah !!! This is going to be another journey let’s learn, let’s evolve. Let’s do good. #vikasinBB13 #lostsouls #raginimmsreturns2 #vgang #mastermindisback #keepsupporting #keepitsimple. (sic)”



Even his friend and actor Surbhi Chandra took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, “Mera Cutie is ready to change the game at #biggboss13 @colorstv And this gets me all the more excited cause I have been following this season religiously. Cannot wait for the entry VG.. #vikasguptainbb13. (sic)”



Earlier, the reports suggested that Vikas will be replacing Devoleena Bhattacharjee following his eviction due to medical issues. However, as per the latest reports, his tenure inside the house will only be for two weeks after which he may exit and Devoleena may make her entry in the house.

In 2017, he became the second runner-up of the show and due to his performance he was given the title of ‘Mastermind’.

Meanwhile, last week Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli made their entry inside the house. In the last episode, Salman revealed to Rashami about Arhaan’s wife and kids which led to her breaking down into tears. However, even after being asked to clear the picture, Arhaan is not saying anything.