The Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13 is just two weeks away from its finale and the makers will be bringing another twist this week. As per the latest promo, the top six contestants, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will be going out of the house to interact with the media. During the press meet, the people in the audience will be asking some harsh personal questions and they will be seen being surprised by the questions.

The promo starts with someone asking a question to Rashami about her relationship with Arhaan Khan and she replies that they have no future together as she is done. They then ask about that if she is ready to mingle and would like to be in a relationship with Sidharth, to which the Dil Se Dil Tak co-star says only if she is ready for it that leaves Rashami in a shock.



Another media person asks Asim Riaz that he did not shy away from proposing Himanshi Khurana despite having a girlfriend outside the house and he says that he is single and due to his growing popularity, people are trying to take advantage, on which, Sidharth laughs it out.

One more media personality asks Sidharth why he maintained a distance from Shehnaaz and if her falling in love with him is the reason for it. He says that it is not the reason and Shehnaaz replies back that he is attached to him. Later, she walks out of the press conference in anger.

Meanwhile, Vishal Aditya Singh is evicted from the house after receiving fewer votes. The connections have also gone out of the house and it will be interesting to watch who will be in the top five.

Stay tuned for the latest Bigg Boss 13 updates!