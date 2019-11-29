Bigg Boss 13 is getting excited day by day with contestants making the task interesting and the constant fights. The house is divided into two groups. While one group consists of Asim, Shefali, and Himanshi, the other group consists of Siddharth, Paras, Shehnaaz, Mahira, and others. In the last episode, Asim was targeted for his grocery management skills. It all started when once friends Siddharth and Asim were arguing over washing dish bar and Paras decided to interfere. Soon, Paras and Asim got into an argument and exchanged an ugly war of words.

Paras trolled him for his middle-class lifestyle to the fact that he lived in a PG. Asim too made a statement where he pointed out Paras derogatory remarks on women in the house. From Arti’s undergarments to calling Shefali a cougar, Paras has done it all.

Now, celebrities such as Shefali Bagga, Gautam Gulati, Srishty Rode, Sambhavna Seth have come in support of Asim.

While Gautam tweeted, “#screensharinglevel paras ke Deewar ke dialogues And asim,s hands in his pocket lol I completely understand Asim आज खेल गया.” Shefali wrote, “I totally agree with whatever #AsimRiaz said near the pool to #ParasChhabra .Paras went really low today.. Also Proud of #asim when he spoke against what paras has said about girls in the house.”

I totally agree with whatever #AsimRiaz said near the pool to #ParasChhabra .Paras went really low today.. Also Proud of #asim when he spoke against what paras has said about girls in the house — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) November 28, 2019

#screensharinglevel 🙈🤣 paras ke

Deewar ke dialogues 🤦🏻‍♂️

And asim,s hands in his pocket lol I completely understand

Asim आज खेल गया 💯💯💯 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) November 28, 2019

In short Asim aaj paras ke saath khel gaya..Ajj usne paras se woh sab khelwa diya jisse ab Janta will be with Asim and paras will be a complete villian..Asim ka game plan paras pe bhaari pad gaya @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) November 28, 2019

Why few ppl think if are rich & famous then they are superior?? Like seriously? Insan superior uski niyat ye hota hai jo #AsimRaiz hai. For #AsimRaiz this song is for you.. bhag bhag aya sher aya 😼 🤗🤗🤗 @BiggBoss #bb13 — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) November 28, 2019



However, some of the netizens slammed Asim Riaz for picking up the fight again and playing a sympathy card, while others slammed Paras for insulting Asim over his finances.

Wrong is Wrong; even if its our favorites –#RashamiDesai not fighting fr herself n not voicing her opinions strongly is WRONG –#AsimRiaz flirting wt a committed engaged girl is WRONG -Asim not standing fr #ShefaliJariwala is WRONG#BoycottBiasedBB13 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver 💥 🏏 (@MaheshShenoy12) November 27, 2019

#BiggBoss winner quality >Fight for there friend >Shows all expression happy , sad, entertaining, mad , anger etc >Fight against all house mates where he has only 1-2 own friends And this season #AsimRiaz is fulfilling all demand Retweet#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — The Khabri (@thereal_khabri) November 28, 2019

Asim winning hearts

Ek hi to dil hai Bro kitne baar jeetoge.

Everyone proud of you. #AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/obNZqnrGEr — Er zishan khan (@Being_zishan) November 28, 2019

I would like to say Thank you to #ParasChabbra, because of this guy we got to know the best of #AsimRiaz ▪︎The man spoke on behalf of all middle class family

▪︎He spoke about how to respect women & took stand for them HE SPOKE VOLUME RESPECT 💕🙏#BB13 @BiggBoss — 💕Beats🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@BeatS_786) November 28, 2019

#BB13

Best speech ever

Salute To #AsimRiaz

for standing for Himself, for What he is, he made proud every Human Right now, By saying Yes i am not rich, i stay in PG and i am proud of it#WeProudOfYouAsim pic.twitter.com/TBkrdB56Cl — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsan_khan9700) November 29, 2019



Tonight’s episode will see the luxury tasks where all the inmates will be engaging and fighting with each other.