Bigg Boss 13 is getting excited day by day with contestants making the task interesting and the constant fights. The house is divided into two groups. While one group consists of Asim, Shefali, and Himanshi, the other group consists of Siddharth, Paras, Shehnaaz, Mahira, and others. In the last episode, Asim was targeted for his grocery management skills. It all started when once friends Siddharth and Asim were arguing over washing dish bar and Paras decided to interfere. Soon, Paras and Asim got into an argument and exchanged an ugly war of words.
Paras trolled him for his middle-class lifestyle to the fact that he lived in a PG. Asim too made a statement where he pointed out Paras derogatory remarks on women in the house. From Arti’s undergarments to calling Shefali a cougar, Paras has done it all.
Now, celebrities such as Shefali Bagga, Gautam Gulati, Srishty Rode, Sambhavna Seth have come in support of Asim.
While Gautam tweeted, “#screensharinglevel paras ke Deewar ke dialogues And asim,s hands in his pocket lol I completely understand Asim आज खेल गया.” Shefali wrote, “I totally agree with whatever #AsimRiaz said near the pool to #ParasChhabra .Paras went really low today.. Also Proud of #asim when he spoke against what paras has said about girls in the house.”
Check out the tweets here:
However, some of the netizens slammed Asim Riaz for picking up the fight again and playing a sympathy card, while others slammed Paras for insulting Asim over his finances.
Tonight’s episode will see the luxury tasks where all the inmates will be engaging and fighting with each other.