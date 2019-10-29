New contestants have made their entries in Bigg Boss 13. Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau and Tehseen Poonawala are the initial wild card entries. More wild card contestants are set to enter the lavish Bigg Boss house in the coming days. Now, as per a report in a portal, Tehseen Poonawalla is the highest paid contestant of the season. This comes as a surprise considering Rashami Desai was being considered as the highest-paid contestant of season 13 so far.

A report in Latestly suggests that the political speaker, influencer and columnist – Tehseen is being paid a hefty amount of Rs 21 lakh per week. This means he is receiving close to Rs 84 lakh for a month for being a part of the show. Various reports suggested that Rashami was given a check of Rs 1.2 crore for the entire season for her participation. This was followed by Siddharth Shukla who was considered the second-highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

Tehseen is popular for his views supporting the agendas and practices of the Indian National Congress political party, led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He is married to Monica Vadera, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra’s cousin. Tehseen is also one of the prominent voices behind MASUKA (Manav Suraksha Kanoon) bill which aims at starting a legal conversation against mob lynching. He is of the opinion that the contestants inside the house need a leader like him and he’s happy to be a part of the show, therefore.

