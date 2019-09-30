After bidding farewell to Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan, the contestants enter the house. Welcoming them inside the house, Bigg Boss had given the contestants a headstart with a hint of twists and turns during the coming week. Stating that the boys’ success lands in the girls’ hands apart from votes alone, Bigg Boss had cautioned them to stick to their beds and assigned duties before calling it a night.

Inside the house, Paras is seen telling others how Shehnaz’ mood dropped when he stopped giving her attention to which Shehnaz accepts. Shefali pitches in to call it the law of nature and bruises Paras’ ego who flaunts that he wouldn’t even notice if Shehnaz did the same.

Ameesha then hands out the black heart to Paras and Asim. Siddhartha offends Ameesha with his over frankness who then takes Paras’ heart and hands it over to him after which she takes leave.

Shirtless, Abu is made to dip inside the pool and perform an on spot rendition of his. Siddhartha is made to go in next and perform a shayari of his from inside the pool. Both end up winning hearts with their sporty performance.

Siddharth and Asim are dressed up in funky props and lipstick and made to entertain the rest to much hooting, whistling and humming of the song, Laila.

Moving on, Ameesha hands out a spicey task. As per the task, the girls call out Asim and Abu to come forward and take off their shirt while the girl write out their negativities on the chests. While Abu is called “loud”, Asim is called “hot-headed”. Siddharth and Siddhartha are called up next to be blindfolded and guess the hand of the girl before them. Siddharth and Paras win the task while Siddhartha loses.

A sudden sound of music arouses the housemates who run out excitedly to see Ameesha dancing in the pool. Coming out of the pool, Ameesha tells them it was her bid to entertain them being the malkin of the house.

Siddhartha is seen uplifting Shehnaz’ drooping mood due to body issues. Devoleen, Rashmi and Dalljiet are seen complaining about the dirty bathroom since Mahira has not cleaned them. Mahira and Arti are seen discussing each others vibe.

Shenaz and Asim entertain the housemates with their rap battle. It ends with a round of applause but soon the contestants start corning Asim for bringing his stae identity in between. Shehnaz tries to calm the situation but Paras knows no chills and goes on to abuse Asim. Siddhartha too takes Paras’ side but behind his back while talking to Shefali who defends Asim instead.

Arti defends Asim from Paras, behind the model’s back. Asim on the other side is seen gossiping about Paras too before other contestants.

Unwinding in the lawn outside, Shehnaz treats housemates to her soon-to-be-dropped Punjabi track. Abu Malik joins in with a funny rendition of his own. Just when he stops crooning, the contestants get into a heated teenage debate of which gender is better and we can’t stop rolling our eyes, wishing for the frame to shift.

Inside the storeroom, the contestants divide the ration and begin working in the kitchen.

Mahira tells Rashmi that she immediately brushed after the “irritating” task while Siddhartha Dey, Shehnaz and Shefali Bagga are seen flaunting their nimbleness during the task.

The buzzer sounds for the task to end and Bigg Boss announces that it is time for Ameesha to leave the house.

Moving on to the ration queries, Ameesha sets the housemates on a task where they will have to pass the ration to each other by picking it up with their mouth and collect it in a box at the end. From packets of spices to fruits and vegetables, the housemates lift up the stuffs through their mouths and pass it to each other, dropping some of it midway.

Coming to the bathroom, Ameesha reveals that once every week, a female contestant will get the luxury of owning the key to the “Queen bathroom”.

Ameesha takes everyone on a tour of the house and gets annoyed with the luggage lying messed up in the storeroom.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’s title track plays in the background and while the contestants start dancing, Ameesha Patel enters. The housemates bombard her with complaints of no tea, no breakfast which Bigg Boss pokes in to introduce the “malkin”.

Near the pool, Asim complains about Paras’ behaviour to Siddharth while inside the house the contestants debate about Asim’s behaviour.

Sidharth Shukla, Mahira and Shehnaz tell Siddhartha Dey about his irritaing snores which kept everyone up all night.

Asim gets into a fight with the contestants for his racist comment. Arti Singh tries to calm the situation but gets called Mother Teresa.

Upon waking up, Abu and Rashmi are seen begging for tea from Bigg Boss. Mahira and Shehnaz, on the other hand, are seen gossiping about Siddhartha Dey’s attitude.

The contestants can’t control their laughter as they stay awake till seven in the morning due to Abu’s snores.

Inside the bedroom area, the contestants are seen making fun of Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz’ sibling bond. Asim wants to sleep bare-chested but Shehnaz urges him to put on a T-shirt before going to sleep. Paras is seen complimenting Bigg Boss’ decision of making people of opposite sex sleep together. Typical casanova thoughts!

The new episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 opens to Paras Chabbra helping Rashmi Desai in washing the utensils. Shehnaz Gill, on the other hand, tells Abu why she chose Paras after recognising him from the reality show, Splitsvilla.

