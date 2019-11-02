Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill had a big fall out with fellow singer Himanshi Khurana and that generated a lot of controversies outside the show before the former entered the house. Now, to cash in on the same, the makers of the show have roped in Himanshi as one of the wild card contestants. The singer is all set to step inside the ‘bigg’ house in tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. However, before making her entry inside, she talked to an entertainment portal and revealed how her rivalry with Shehnaz is going to affect her game inside.

Shehnaz talked to Pinkvilla and said she is not going to bring up the bygone and indulge in any argument with Shehnaz over it. However, she’s clear that she’ll not spare Shehnaz if she is the one to be ‘passing comments’ on her. Himanshi added that she’s not going inside the house with any grudge in her heart. However, she said she has seen the game for a month and she knows Shehnaz from outside, therefore, she has an edge. Adding that she’s expecting Shehnaz to be shocked by her entry in the show, Himanshi said, “I have become very neutral towards her (Shehnaz). I won’t be passing any comment but she is used to passing comments against me. So, let’s see.”

The singer, who’s known for her songs like High Standard, Teria Mohabbatan and I Like It among others, went on to comment on Shehnaz’ behaviour inside the house. She claimed that the Veham singer is not ‘innocent’ and is known to body shame people like how she did with Koena Mitra (eliminated contestant on Bigg Boss 13). Himanshi said there’s no denying Shehnaz is perfect for the game because she is showing a dual personality to the audience and behaving how she doesn’t behave in real life. “What she is showing the game, she is completely different in real life. Like she passed comments on Koena, she passed comments on me and has body shamed me. She is not innocent… I have seen her real self,” claimed Himanshi.

Well, Himanshi’s participation in Bigg Boss 13 is surely going to raise some eyebrows and it will be interesting to see how Shehnaz reacts to her entry in the house! Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!