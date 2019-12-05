The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 showed two shocking developments. First, Siddharth Shukla got nominated for elimination for two consecutive weeks in a row and second, the captaincy task got cancelled (radd) because of all the violence that happened among the contestants. However, in between all the highs and lows of the task, something really sweet was brewing between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

It’s interesting to see how an otherwise furious Asim who’s always seen involved in a fight with Siddharth, changes into a calm and humble gentleman when he’s talking to Himanshi. In the Thursday episode, Asim and Himanshi were talking about their feelings for each other. The ardent viewers of the show would know that Asim has a soft corner for Himanshi and he has expressed his feelings for her in the past. Now, taking the same into consideration, Himanshi told Asim that she wants to leave the show so that he can concentrate better on his game. Himanshi tells Asim that she somewhere feels guilty of taking away all his energy and attention which is making him suffer in the game and he is unable to focus better.

Asim, because he is a different person when he’s with Himanshi, tells her that she is misunderstanding him. He tells him that she’s, in fact, the reason why he has started playing the game more rigorously and he has visibly gained his focus in the show after her entry in the house. The two start smiling and leave the conversation on a happy not giving the audience relief from all the shouting and abusing in the house.

What do you think of Asim and Himanshi’s chemistry though?

