The most talked-about show Big Boss is all set to return with another season, season 13 that is reported to air from September. The promo shoot was shot recently at Reliance Studios in Mumbai’s Film City. Host Salman Khan is all set to return for “Bigg Boss” season 13. Recently, the megastar took to social media to share a shooting still from the promo set. In the picture, Salman is seen in workout gear, flashing that trademark infectious smile.

Fans can’t wait for the show to begin! Salman Khan’s BTS picture has literally sent his fans into a frenzy. He is unparalleled when it comes to star power. Every single day, hordes of fans flock to his residence in Mumbai, just to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bhai.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s BTS picture:

PC: Instagram

Salman will share screen space in the promo with “Naagin” actress Surbhi Jyoti, and “Hate Story 4″ actor Karan Wahi.

According to IANS, the promo starts with Salman Khan, who flirts with Surbhi while jogging, and offers her a bouquet of flowers. Then, Karan Wahi, essaying her on-screen lover, enters the screen and snatches the flowers.

This time, there will be no commoners inside the house and the Bigg Boss house will be situated in Mumbai itself and not Lonavala. As per the recent reports suggest, latest contestants to be confirmed include celebrities Mugdha Godse, Chunkey Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Narayan, Mahika Sharma, Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Salman, who has turned a television producer with shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and the upcoming Nach Baliye 9, will be getting the whopping amount of Rs 400 for hosting Bigg Boss.