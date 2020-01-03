In the Bigg Boss house, captaincy has always created a lot of drama. In the 13th season, after Shehnaaz Gill’s captaincy ended, another captain is needed to be chosen for the house. Bigg Boss announces that since the captaincy task failed they don’t have nominations. But Bigg Boss says that since the task was not completed Madhurima Tuli, who was the sanchalak, also lost her nomination. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to vote if they want Madhurima Tuli to be the new captain of the house or not.

Where Asim, Rashami, Vishal are in favour of Madhurima being the captain, others are seen standing against her. The contestants begin to argue. If we talk about Sidharth Shukla, he is speaking against Madhurima only. At the same time, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra also support him and object that Madhurima Tuli should not become the captain of the house this week as she doesn’t follow the rules of the house and sleeps a lot. Shehnaaz is also keeping her point that during her captaincy, Madhurima has irritated her the most so she will not vote for her. At the same time, Madhurima is seen telling everyone that no matter how much she tries, but the next captain of the house is going to be there.

There is a reason why the housemates are not supporting Madhurima to be the captain. Sidharth feels that the captain of the house should be able to think for herself and should also be smart enough to take all the decisions. According to Sidharth, Madhurima does not have that capacity which is why she does not deserve to be the captain.

After a while, Bigg Boss announced that there will be no captain in the house.