In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, it will be an emotional roll-coaster ride for the housemates as the Mumbai Dabbawalas enter the house and give them the food cook by their mother. Receiving them, everybody opens the tiffin boxes and starts eating. As a Christmas special surprise, Bigg Boss has gifted the winning team that includes Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jarriwala and Shehnaaz Gill gets the homemade food.

The contestants get emotional and break down into tears while consuming and sharing the food cook by their mother.

Check out the promo here:



Meanwhile, during the captaincy task, Shehnaaz and Vishal have to convince their fellow inmates to destroy their personal things to make them the captain of the house. A teary-eyed Rashami does so asserting that she is doing it only for Vishal. Asim is asked to destroy is workout belt. Not to be convinced by Vishal, Asim refuses to do so only to turn weak on Shehnaz’ request. However, Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla tell Shehnaz that he was anyway going to throw away that belt since it was of no use for him but the Punjabi sensation continues to acknowledge Asim’s sacrifice.

On the other hand, Arti Singh refuses to destroy her mother’s letter saying that in weak moments, it is this letter that keeps her going. Mahira Sharma too refuses to shred her mother’s photograph.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, TV’s new Naagin aka Jasmine Bhasin entered the house as a guest. She was asked to spread Christmas cheer and help the two teams in the competition by giving them suitable points. However, it seemed like her entry brought another chaos in the house and encouraged Siddharth Shukla to dig out the things from the past, that, of course, included Rashami Desai. As soon as Jasmine entered, Rashami said she was sure Siddharth was going to get more points in the task because Jasmine seemed heavily impressed with him since always. And that was visible too.