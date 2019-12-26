In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, TV’s new Naagin aka Jasmine Bhasin entered the house as a guest. She was asked to spread Christmas cheer and help the two teams in the competition by giving them suitable points. However, it seemed like her entry brought another chaos in the house and encouraged Siddharth Shukla to dig out the things from the past, that, of course, included Rashami Desai. As soon as Jasmine entered, Rashami said she was sure Siddharth was going to get more points in the task because Jasmine seemed heavily impressed with him since always. And that was visible too.

The moment Jasmine stepped into the house, Siddharth was seen dancing with whole new energy. The Naagin 4 actor’s presence even made him take a dig at Rashami by extracting incidents that happened on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak, a show that featured Sid with both Rashami and Jasmine.

The guest first asked Siddharth to not bring out issues from the past but when Rashami retorted to Sid’s allegations, Jasmine went after her and told her to not react if someone was trying to provoke her. It almost seemed as if she was schooling Rashami for giving importance to Sid’s allegations instead of asking Sid to not bring up the bygone in the first place. At the end of the task, she gave more points to Sid’s team and also had some interaction with him on a personal level, which didn’t seem justified considering she entered as a guest and not as Sid’s friend in the house. Maybe that’s the reason her stay in the house was cut short and Bigg Boss soon abruptly announced that she was about to leave.

Earlier, before stepping into the house, she talked to the media and mentioned a totally biased attitude towards Siddharth. She said she was sure that Siddharth could never disrespect a woman and it’s Rashami who’s actually targeting him in the game. She was quoted saying, “Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami often targets him in the house, which isn’t right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show,” Jasmine told Pinkvilla.

What do you think of Jasmine’s entry? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!

Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.