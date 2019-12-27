In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh wakes up in the middle of the night screaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Later, Madhurima Tuli wakes up suddenly being all scared. Vishal then narrates to inmates what happened and why he woke up suddenly chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He said that he rotated 360 degrees three times on his bed and can feel a force on him. Madhurima also says that she felt a power who was trying to drag her. However, Shehnaaz says that to be positive and not to worry as everybody is around him.

The next day, Paras asks what happened at night and Vishal says that he felt possessed and the power was trying to control his body but the mind was the only organ that was in his control. He feels that the house is haunted and he validates by saying that few dates Paras and Asim saw something near the jail. Vishal further says that he saw a lady sitting at the corner of the room.

Watch the promo here:



Meanwhile, when Shehnaaz tries to distribute duties to everyone as a captain, Siddharth and Asim once again get into a fight. On the other hand, Shehnaaz tries to wake up Madhurima but she does not listen and keeps sleeping. She then takes away her blanket and they get into an ugly spat. Later, Madhurima goes in the garden area and sleeps on the couch and Shehnaaz says that she will break her face if the alarm rings. Madhurima then breaks down into tears.