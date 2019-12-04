Bigg Boss 13 inmates are currently struggling with fewer groceries left in the house and they are angry with not getting their morning tea. In tonight’s episode, housemates go against the captain of the house, Siddharth Shukla, after he failed to manage the chaos created by Rashami and Vishal after they ate pasta from the luxury task.

In a bid to disobey the captain, inmates denied to wake up in the morning even after the alarm ranged several times. The inmates blamed Siddharth for not getting the tea and other grocery items in the house.

During the captaincy task, the contestants voted Siddharth out of the captaincy and said he does not deserve to be the captain. Along with Siddharth, Vishal has also voted the non-deserving candidate for the captaincy.

Bigg Boss also announced another captaincy task, BB Junction where Siddharth gets into a fight with Asim Riaz and Arhaan Khan. Later, inmates also blame Paras for being unfair during the task.



Recently, Siddharth nominated Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra for the elimination this week.

Lately, Siddharth was in the news after he expressed that he is not happy with the five-week extension. As per the latest report, the creative team is having a discussion with him to stay back and have agreed to hike his fee as well. It seems he has agreed to the new proposal. Currently, he is being paid Rs 9 lakh per week, which is lesser than Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

However, Siddharth’s fee has been hiked and he has agreed to stay till February 2020. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is concerned about his health and him losing weight and muscles. If the reports are true then he will be joining the bandwagon with Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula who apparently got fee hike within the show.