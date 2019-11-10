Two of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 13 – Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla are now at loggerhead. Both of them were good friends and were considered the best entertainers of the season until a misunderstanding cropped up between them and now, they are quite eager to destroy each other’s game inside the house. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, ex Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati was seen trying to sort their equation. However, while Shehnaz extended a hand of friendship towards Siddharth, he refused to be friends with her and said he only has loyal and good people in his life.

In the latest promo of the show, it is revealed that after the incident, Shehnaz, too, has decided to forget her chemistry with Siddharth. During a task introduced by Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaz is asked to vent out her frustration against one contestant she doesn’t like. She chooses Siddharth and tells him ‘let’s play Bigg Boss’. The channel shared the promo of the show on Instagram. Watch it here:

With this never-ending rift between Siddharth and Shehnaz, it seems they are becoming the new enemies in the house. Anyway, Siddharth has had a tough time interacting with most contestants in the house including Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. Even her good friend Arti Singh has started feeling Siddharth using her for her own advantage. Sid also had a strong argument with Asim during the last task when Asim slammed him and said ‘tu badtameez hai.’

Do you think Shehnaz and Siddharth will be able to patch everything up or do you feel their animosity will only grow deeper from here?