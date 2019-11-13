Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has supported Siddharth Shukla and slammed other contestants for targeting the Balika Vadhu actor. She took to Twitter to express her views on Bigg Boss 13 and looks like her views are in sync with host Salman Khan. Taking to the micro-bloggingsite Twitter she wrote, “rre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo…. @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai… bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak#BB13 @ColorsTV. (Bigg Boss 13 housemates, please try something new. How many eggs did Sidharth eat, who is packing up his clothes, how lazy he is, he is a crocodile and much more…whatever may be the reason but only he is seen on BB13 )”

Kamya had also tweeted, “Ohhhhh #Devoleena ne camera meh dekh kar jo kaha woh @BeingSalmanKhan ke liye tha right? #bb13 @ColorsTV.”

During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman said that Siddharth Shukla is running the show, thanks to all contestants’ complaints and issues with him. He also said that other inmates took up fights with him just to stay in the limelight. He also slammed Mahira Sharma for intentionally going to Siddharth during the task and then getting herself injured.

Soon after the episode, Salman received backlash from the netizens for supporting Siddharth’s aggression and viewers started the hashtag ##BiasedHostSalmanKhan.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode the captaincy task will continue and the controversial house will get its new captain.