Famous for its controversies and contestants full of buzz, Bigg Boss 13 is going to be on air soon on September 29. And, one of its contestants may be Karan Oberoi, who has recently been accused of raping and extortion by a Mumbai-based tantric-healer. The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor was released on bail after the charges put on him were proved false.

Karan, who is considered to a soft-spoken and straight forward person, was reportedly approached by the Bigg Boss makers to be a part of the show. If sources are to be believed, a couple of weeks ago, the channel held a meeting with Karan and tried their best to make him say yes for the show. Reports suggest that the negotiations are going on the deal may get materialized soon. However, the actor has not given any confirmation on his part.

For now, it remains mysterious and can be only known post the Bigg Boss premiere if the actor goes ahead and agrees for the show. Notably, actor Salman Khan and contestants of Bigg Boss are currently shooting for the premiere day. In fact, one of the clips of Salman’s performance on the show recently went viral and was trending on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 was recently launched by superstar Salman Khan at one of the metro stations in Mumbai. According to sources, this year, some of the highly anticipated contestants of Bigg Boss are Sidharth Shukla, Ashwini Koul, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Dalljiet Kaur. One of the major changes in Bigg Boss 13 will be the presence of celebrity contestants only. It seems commoners fail to get any space this time. Considering this, the show is going to be much fun for sure.

Get ready for all the excitement and keep your schedule spare for the big day. Happy watching!