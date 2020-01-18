Bigg Boss 13 has been in the limelight since its first episode and every day something or the other drama takes place in the house. After the family episode- which was the best thing to watch, now the makers have something interesting to enhance the entertainment in the show. Four special guests are going to attend the show and guess what the promos are out!

While promos for Saturday’s episode show former contestants Vindu Dara Singh, Gautam Gulati, and actor Karan Singh Grover entering the house, reports suggest that Himanshi Khurana will also be visiting. The first promo video shows Shehnaaz Gill going crazy as she sees one of her favourite celebs, Gautam Gulati in the house. She kisses and hugs him a lot.

In another glimpse from the show, both Shehnaaz and Siddharth are seen flaunting their cute chemistry around. Shehnaaz tries to impress Siddharth by wearing her voluminous blue coloured gown and Siddharth keeps teasing her by calling her by cute names.

In the second promo video, Karan Singh Grover and Vindu Dara Singh enter the house. Karan Singh Grover is a good friend of Aarti Singh and goes directly to her and makes her understand that she is on the right track. Whereas, Vindu Dara Singh supports Siddharth Shukla and slams Paras Chhabra.

Watch the videos here:

Himanshi will be seen supporting Asim. She was a contestant on this season and was evicted last month. Her entry is likely to change the attitude of Asim Riaz, who has often confessed his love for her.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!