Actor Koena Mitra was the second eliminated contestant from Bigg Boss 13. The actor, who appeared quite strong in the game, was evicted from the house in the second week itself. Later, she called out the show’s host, Salman Khan, for being biased towards Shehnaz Gill with whom Koena had a string argument during her stay in the house. Now, again, she took to social media to slam Salman for being unable to see the kind of ’embarrassment’ Shehnaz and contestants like Tehseen Poonawalla are bringing to the show.

In a tweet tagging Salman Khan, Koena mentioned the incident in which Tehseen made fun of Asim Riaz‘ profession and mocked him for performing in an undergarment advertisement. The actor accused Salman of conveniently choosing to unsee this classism happening inside the house. Her tweet read, “Embarrassed!!! Big Man @BeingSalmanKhan, when will the real Salman Khan stand up? Your so called entertainer, innocent, baby Sana is an embarrassment!! And mocking somebody’s profession isn’t kool. #TehseenPoonawala Well, money can’t buy class. #AsimRiaz” (sic)

Embarrassed!!!

Big Man @BeingSalmanKhan, when will the real Salman Khan stand up? Your so called entertainer, innocent, baby Sana is an embarrassment!! And mocking somebody’s profession isn’t kool. #TehseenPoonawala

Well, money can’t buy class. #AsimRiaz#BB13 #BigBoss13 https://t.co/HkTMm12Fn3 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) November 7, 2019

Koena was thanked by Asim’s fans on Twitter for not shying away from taking a stand for the model. She was praised for her bold statements and not mincing her words. A user wrote to her in a tweet: “Well said koena but unfortunately @BeingSalmanKhan will always babysit #ShehnazGill . Will cover or ignore all her mistakes. She hit Asim intentionally but Bigg boss did nothing #JusticeForAsim”. Another user said, “Thank you so much

@koenamitra for raising this issue You again proved that you are sherni Proud of you #koenamitra #welovekoenamitra” (sic)

Well said koena but unfortunately @BeingSalmanKhan will always babysit #ShehnazGill . Will cover or ignore all her mistakes. She hit Asim intentionally but Bigg boss did nothing#JusticeForAsim — #BB13_official (@OfficialBb13) November 7, 2019

Muje to pehle se hi lagta tha ki app srong minded and smart player ho.#JusticeForAsim — Bigg Boss Fc (@Bb13Fc) November 7, 2019

everyone underestimated him. told him what they wanted. devo told poti kha ke aayaa

shenaaz throwing box to his face

paras told him miss beautiful

mera bhai fighter hain. soft target nahii

#JusticeForAsim

#BB13 #BiggBoss #SiddhartShukla #AsimRiyaz #HimanshiKhurana pic.twitter.com/DRzwE5S2hV — Sidharth Shukla Official FC (@rifazahmed2) November 7, 2019

Earlier, Koena had called out Salman for favouring Shehnaz more than required on the show. She was told that a show like Bigg Boss needs entertainment, not heroes or role models. The actor had lashed out at Shehnaz for mocking her and talking about her profession behind her back in the house. Your thoughts on the same?