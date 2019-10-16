Actor Koena Mitra‘s journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house impressed the audience. From the day she stepped into the ‘bigg’ house, she was appreciated for not mincing her words, not depending on fake relationships to go ahead and not being the gossip queen inside. However, after she got eliminated last week along with Dalljiet Kaur, many questioned her eviction. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, Koena herself expressed her shock over leaving the show so early in the game. While talking to Times of India, the Saki-Saki girl expressed that she was disappointed with Salman Khan because she expected him to be a fair host, however, the kind of behaviour he showed by supporting Shehnaaz Gill in the show, she and many fans of Bigg Boss 13 were left disappointed.

Koena called out Salman and said Shehnaaz’s behaviour in the house is insulting to many but she couldn’t understand why Salman praised her and found her behaviour ‘entertaining.’ The actor, who was given the term ‘Boss Lady’ by the fans of the show, added that not just she but even people, in general, failed to understand how Salman supported Shehnaaz’ inappropriate behaviour. Koena also objected to the Punjabi girl mocking her career. She said she was senior to Shehnaaz and she shouldn’t have shown disrespect to her work and experience in the industry.

The actor was quoted saying, “In all aspects, I am her senior and I have done more work than her. Criticising someone’s body of work who has already done enough in the industry. I don’t think apart from Salman anyone else liked her act or found it funny.”

During the Saturday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, when Koena expressed her concerns with Shehnaaz’ behaviour, Salman said Shehnaaz wasn’t doing anything offensive and in fact, she’s entertaining the audience. An unconvinced Koena showed her disagreement but didn’t feel like exaggerating the matter. Now, after coming out of the house, she felt the need to speak her mind and ask the right questions.

She also questioned her eviction and said she couldn’t fathom whatever happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and how she was called out of the house because people have only good things to say about her. Koena said everyone she has talked to liked her appearance in the show and felt like she would have stayed longer. She also took Hina Khan‘s example and said even she praised her for her presence inside the house then why was she eliminated so early in the game.

