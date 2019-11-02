Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with wild card contestants all set to enter the house. For the very first time, they are inside a room and can hear everything the housemates are talking about. The members of the house get indulged in constant fights and arguments and some have even passed ugly comments. Not only this, but evicted contestants Koena Mitra, Abu Malik, and Siddharth Dey have given shocking revelations which created a buzz in the media.

Now, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek took to Instagram to share the post for her young sister and applauding her for playing well. He also mentions that he misses her and further gives crucial advice of reacting more when stupid people say stupid things. However, it has left many wondering that Krushna is referring to which ‘stupid people’.

In the photo, Krushna and Arti can be seen posing together for a click. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Love u and miss u Arti today really missing u. U r playing well just want u to react more when stupid people say stupid things inside any way god bless u n we miss u here at home can’t even say come back soon win n come love u artuuuuu @aartisingh. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:



Talking about Bigg Boss 13, the show is all set to witness its very first finale this weekend where two contestants will be evicted and wild card contestants will be making their entry inside the house. As per the latest reports, two housemates will be evicted from the show and another one will be sent to a secret room. The wild card entries include Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawala, Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala.