In one of the most emotional moments from the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, comedian Krushna Abhishek went inside the house to meet his sister Arti Singh who’s one of the contestants this season. Krushna met his dear sister and told her that the entire family is proud of her and there’s nothing that she’s doing to make anyone feel down in the show. Arti broke down when he first saw Krushna and started shouting ‘abbu’, the nickname that she uses to call her brother.

Krushna was not alone when he entered the house. His little kids also accompanied him in the show and met their dear Arti ‘bua’. Arti was totally taken aback to meet them after spending almost four months inside the house away from her family. As Arti kept wiping her tears off, Krushna kept telling her that everyone in the family loves to see her taking stands for herself in the house. Krushna also told her about an incident when he was addressed as ‘Arti ka bhai‘ by a group of students in Delhi where he was shooting for his upcoming project.

Arti’s bond with his nephews brought tears to everyone’s eyes in the house. Krushna’s entry brought a lot of positivity in the house. He then went on to meet everyone else and hugged Rashami Desai. Krushna told her that she should stop crying so much in the show.

