A special guest visited the Bigg Boss 13 house in the latest episode. Acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, along with Deepika Padukone, entered the house to promote the latter’s upcoming film Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on Laxmi’s struggle as the acid attack survivor. During their stay in the house, Laxmi talked to the contestants and encouraged them to share their stories of struggle from personal trauma. As Laxmi introduced herself and talked in length about her fight with society, it brought tears in the eyes of many contestants including Siddharth Shukla.

Laxmi revealed that she was just 15-years-old when a 32-year-old man, along with his brother’s girlfriend, threw acid on her. She added that her entire family suffered due to the attack and her father and brother’s death further shook her life later. Laxmi said she fought back and rose higher.

Siddharth stood up to give a tight hug to Laxmi and was seen shedding tears. He told her that she’s strongest and she should not let anyone tell her that she’s not beautiful or confident. Laxmi’s story brought both inspiration and emotions for the contestants. Later, Arti Singh and Madhurima Tuli opened up on facing sexual harassment during their childhood. Even Vishal Aditya Singh revealed that he had to struggle a lot to come out of the harassment incident from his childhood.

Revealing her side of the story, Arti said a servant had attempted to rape her and she jumped from the second floor of her building to save herself.