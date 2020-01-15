Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli share an absurd kind of love and hate relationship. The duo will sometimes be seen full of hatred for each other while in another moment, they will be seen head over heels in love with each other. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 showed the two indulging in a never-ending fight once again. This time, however, Bigg Boss gave them a punishment that looked totally unbearable to them, especially to Vishal.

After Madhurima hit Vishal multiple times with a pan, the latter threw a glass of water on her face and everything ended up being more messier and intolerable. This made Bigg Boss take strict action against the two by locking them inside the cage. Further, they were not allowed to meet their family members while the rest of their housemates were given an opportunity to meet their loved ones as part of a task inside the house.

Their fight began with Madhurima calling him ‘behen ji’ that irked Vishal and he splashed water on her that also damaged the mic and cameras. Even after multiple warnings by Bigg Boss, they kept fighting that went even more aggressive. The contestants kept asking them to stop behaving in a wild manner.

Meanwhile, Madhurima’s mother talked about her relationship with Vishal in her latest interview with an entertainment portal. She said her daughter’s bond with Vishal is inseparable and while they have difficult chemistry, she knows that they can’t remain away from each other.

