Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing many twists and turns with each passing day and talking about controversies remind us of the most talked-about contestants of the house, Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex, Madhurima Tuli. Today’s episode saw Salman Khan announcing that Madhurima Tuli has been evicted from the show. But she will have to stay in the house until the Sunday episode. But he announces to the audience that there will be a double eviction this time.

In the starting of the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan even asked if the fight between Madhurima and Vishal was fake, to that the actor said that it was fake in the beginning because of the task. But soon it turned into reality. On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh explains he is not being fake but Salman tells him he is coming across as one. Salman tells Madhurima she should respect her relationship with Vishal and maintain a good relationship with him inside the house.

Then later, Madhurima apologised and cried that she used the word ‘eunuch’ in a derogatory manner after Kamya Punjabi tells her that during an argument she called Vishal ‘eunuch’ and insulted their entire community. She told Madhurima that since three years she is doing a show wherein they are trying to give same place in this world to the transgender community. Kamya said that she used ‘eunuch’ word as a bad word and insulted the entire community.

Salman made fun of the ex-couple if she used the word for Vishal for any specific reason.

There are speculations that Hindustani Bhau is also evicted from the show. Let’s wait for Sunday’s episode to see the second contestant who gets evicted this week.