In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, all the inmates are trying to bond with new contestant Vikas Gupta. The ‘mastermind’ of the show can be seen telling Madhurima to do friendship with Vishal Singh at least until she is inside the house. Even when Madhurima goes to him to talk to him, he ignores. Then, Arti makes the two talk to each other and sort out the differences.

Vishal and Madhurima eventually get into a heated argument and Vishal asks Madhurima on her decision to enter the show after knowing that he is already a part of the show and especially due to their constant fights. Madhurima says that even she wanted to come to the show and there is nothing to be upset about. However, Madhurima walks out of the room in order to calm down and Vishal breaks down into tears.

Earlier, Madhurima Tuli also talked about staying with Vishal in the house and said, “Nach Baliye 9 ke chakkar mein chaar mahine nikal liye. So I don’t think staying with him will be that difficult for me. I am taking this as a challenge and I’m all set to face him. Just because we are exes and don’t share a good past, I shouldn’t lose the opportunity to be on a big platform like Bigg Boss 13. Agar hamari ladai hui bhi, I will handle it and move forward.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Paras enter the secret room and listens to whatever other inmates are talking about. On the other hand, Madhurima and Vishal will also get into a fight.

Also, Himanshi Khurana has been evicted from the house leaving Asim Riaz devastated. Vikas Gupta has finally entered the house and inmates are not happy about their new member of the house.