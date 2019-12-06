Controversies and creating issues out of the vacuum is nothing new to contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the latest episode, however, it was shameful to see women body-shaming each other. This started with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma making fun of the way Shefali Jariwala speaks and the shape of her lips. In turn, Shefali, with the help of Rashami Desai, created a doll to make fun of Mahira’s lips. This was not the first time when Mahira was trolled by the contestants for her physical appearance. However, it was definitely the first time when all male contestants didn’t actively participate in the matter and women were at the fore of pulling each other down.

Even after the rest of the contestants asked Rashami, Mahira, Shefali and Shehnaaz to not go so low in the game, the women continued to do so. This also led to the cancellation of the luxury budget task. Mahira and Rashami got involved in a never-ending fight and the rest of the contestants kept resting.

It was though funny to observe how the original matter was between Shehnaaz and Shefali but eventually, it turned into an extended ugly argument between Rashami and Mahira.

Rashami ended up having a hairline fracture in finger and Asim Riaz also got seriously hurt in the game. The violence is heating up inside the house. First Siddharth Shukla, Asim and now Shehnaaz and Rashami – seems like there’s no end to it! What do you think?

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!