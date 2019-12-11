In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates will be seen breaking each other’s trust and play with each other’s emotions during the captaincy task. During the task, Mahira gets her hand on Asim Riaz’s letter sent by his family and sacrifices captaincy and gives the letter to Asim. However, in the next chance, Asim gets his hand on a letter sent by Mahira’s family but he destroys the letter and breaks Mahira’s trust.

As a result, Mahira breaks down into tears and starts reading little letters from the shredded letter. Asim says that he has shown enough emotions in the house but hasn’t received anything in return. Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla are left in shock who are watching everything from inside the house. In the last episode, Bigg Boss had announced the captaincy task where the garden area will turn into a post office and the housemates will be given letters from their families at intervals. Other inmates have to destroy the letter in order to survive in the game and become the next captain of the house.



Shehnaaz and Arti get into an argument with Asim and says that he has shown his true colours. Wildcard contestant Vikas Gupta also destroys his friend Rashami Desai’s letter and says that he is here to play the game. Meanwhile, Mahira and Shehnaaz rejoice as Rashami destroys Shehnaaz’s letter during her turn.



Shefali Jariwala also breaks down into tears after destroying Hindustan Bhau’s letter from his family. On the other hand, Madhurima and Vishal again get into a fight after Vishal tells her that their on and off relationship will work according to her. Then, Madhurima tells Vishal that he said he is in discomfort because of her and she also accuses him of being close to other girls in the house.