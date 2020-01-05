In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the inmates vote Mahira Sharma the weaker contender than Rashami Desai leaving the former upset with the decision. Salman rolls out a task where contenders are supposed to decide who the weakest housemate between Mahira and Rashami and are supposed to give their opinion on the same. All the contestants vote Mahira Sharma as the weakest inmate in the house.

Arti Singh gives thumbs up to Rashami, Mahira, Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla, Shefali Jarriwala give thumbs down to Rashami. Mahira can be seen standing with two thumbs down.

During the task, Siddharth gives thumbs down to Rashami and says that she picks up irrelevant issues and tries to create a scene in the house. When he is about to put the sign on her, Rashami brushes him away and says she will put it herself. Salman then intervenes and asks her to allow him to complete the task.

The task turns against Rashami as she ends up with the maximum number of thumbs down.

Earlier, Rashami Desai broke down into tears after Paras Chhabra asked Mahira Sharma to not cook food for her, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, and Madhurima Tuli. He also addressed them as ‘faltu people’ in front of the guests Ajay Devgn and Kajol. It all happened when Kajol and Ajay called Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for a task where they have to say a good and a bad thing for each other.

Salman Khan also asks Rashami about the ongoing issue in the house and she complains about Mahira for cooking food and shoving it off on the faces of other inmates. She further says that Mahira feels she is targeted and is upset that she called her ‘kaamchor’. She also reveals that she has decided to only survive on fruits inside the house.