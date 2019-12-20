Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have confessed their love for each other. From kissing to hugging each other, they have always taken a stand for each other. In tonight’s episode, Mahira was seen telling Shehnaaz Gill not to come between her and Paras Chhabra’s bond and relationship. She seriously warns Shehnaz to stay away from Paras as she loves him. Mahira confesses her love for Paras and doesn’t want Shehnaz around him anymore.

Now, during an interview with Mahira Sharma’s mother, she told TOI that her daughter is only friends with Paras as she already knows that he has a girlfriend. She further stated that her daughter is not in love with him and she has only stopped Shehnaaz as she has been creating a love triangle on the show.

Mahira’s mother said, “I know my daughter very well. Shehnaz has been forcefully trying to show viewers that there is a love triangle between Paras, Mahira and her since day one and to stop her once and for all, Mahira has done this. She shares a great bond with Paras and they are the only genuine friends inside the show. Shehnaz has been trying to break this friendship. I think it was more of a frustration than a confession from Mahira’s side. Shehnaz doesn’t want Mahira and Paras to be together and she has been torturing her so she has said in the latest promo that she likes Paras, but I know they are just good friends.”



When asked about Mahira and Paras confessing love to each other, she said, “Mahira knows about Paras’ girlfriend and I know my daughter won’t get into a love affair and all. She is just 22 years old. Whenever she comes out she will get to know about what all Paras’ girlfriend has been doing for him, she won’t entertain his feelings. As a mother, I would never want my daughter to break someone’s relationship and I know Mahira also understands this very well. All I know is that Paras has been a good friend of Mahira.”

She further revealed that she is upset with Shehnaaz as she keeps flipping sides. She said, “I don’t know why Shehnaz does it. She has got such good friends. Be it Sidharth Shukla, Paras or Mahira, they really care for her, but she doesn’t value their friendship. She fights with them for unnecessary things. Sidharth has always supported her, but she doesn’t think about him for a second before switching sides.”



Talking about Akanksha Puri, she said, “I understand any girl would feel bad if her partner behaves like this on the show. The girl has been doing a lot for Paras and I also get to know through social media. I don’t want her to be hurt in any way. Paras has said from day one that he is there to play a game and he is doing that. Akanksha also knows about it. She had admitted about his strategy in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar and I think this is his strategy. I don’t want to say anything bad about any contestant as I don’t know if they will be good friends after coming out of the house. But as a mother these things upset me.”