Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar will see the ugly fight between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and Salman Khan will call the contestants ‘mad’ and ‘disgusting’. However, in the midst of all the tension inside the house, actor Mallika Sherawat will enter inside the house while grooving to her popular track ‘Bheege Hont Tere’ and gets candid with the contestants.

In the promo shared by colors TV on Instagram, Mallika can be seen sitting on Siddharth’s lap, romantically dances with him. She even dances with Asim and kisses him, leaving the inmates in surprise.

Mallika is all set to flaunt her hotness quotient and get cosy with the male contestants inside the house.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, the contestants will be seen exchanging ugly war of words in front of Salman Khan and get into a fight with each other. The fight that started off in the last episode where Rashami goes all ballistic after Siddharth calls her ‘naukrani’. In tonight’s episode, Rashami and Siddharth once again get into a fight and it all goes out of control after she throws tea on him and other inmates interfere to keep them separate.



This week, the housemates who are nominated are Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, and Asim Riaz. Now, as per the latest sources, there will be no evictions this weekend. As a surprise to contestants, no housemates will be evicted this week.

She has appeared in Bollywood and international films like The Myth, Welcome, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Ugly Aur Pagli and Hisss. She was last seen in ALTBalaji’s horror-comedy Booo Sabki Phategi, which also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra and Kiku Sharda.