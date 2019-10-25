There’s solid buzz around the possible names of the wild card entries set to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 soon. The reality TV show will see four-six new faces entering the show as the wild card contestants. After the names of Koena Mitra, Arhaan Khan, Rahil Azam and Himanshi Khurana among others, another prominent name is surfacing on the internet. Nach Baliye 9 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh is rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant.

As per a report in Bollywoodlife, Vishal was approached by the channel to star in two of their popular shows namely Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4 (which is yet to be aired). It is reported that Vishal first gave the nod to be the male lead in Naagin 4 opposite Nia Sharma, however, he changed his mind later and now, he is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 13.

A source close to Vishal told the portal that the actor was contractually bound with another channel where he was doing another reality show. However, the contract is over now and he is looking out for new opportunities. The source suggested that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 were in talks with Vishal since the inception of the show. However, the actor was busy with Nach Baliye 9. Now that everything is sorted, he has agreed to cash upon his popularity from the dance reality show on Bigg Boss 13. “Now, with the dance reality show coming to an end in a week and the entries happening just after that, things have fallen in the right place,” the source said.

What do you think of Vishal’s entry in Bigg Boss 13?