Bigg Boss 13 has got an extension of five-weeks and the reports of Salman Khan quitting the show have surfaced the grapevine. Salman makes his appearance on the show during ‘weekend ka Vaar’ episodes to school contestants over their fight and behaviour inside the house. There were also reports that Farah Khan will be taking over as the host of the show. However, as per the latest reports, it’s not Farah Khan but Rohit Shetty has been roped to host the ‘weekend ka vaar’ episode.

It will be interesting to watch Rohit Sheety after his stint on the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. He will also appear on this ‘weekend ka vaar’ episode along with Salman Khan and maybe he will announce that the filmmaker will be taking over as the host of the show.



Meanwhile, Meanwhile, when Shehnaaz tries to distribute duties to everyone as a captain, Siddharth and Asim once again get into a fight. On the other hand, Shehnaaz tries to wake up Madhurima but she does not listen and keeps sleeping. She then takes away her blanket and they get into an ugly spat. Later, Madhurima goes in the garden area and sleeps on the couch and Shehnaaz says that she will break her face if the alarm rings. Madhurima then breaks down into tears.

Also, in tonight’s episode, housemates feel the presence of a ghost inside the house. Vishal Aditya Singh wakes up in the middle of the night screaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Later, Madhurima Tuli wakes up suddenly being all scared. Vishal then narrates to inmates what happened and why he woke up suddenly chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He said that he rotated 360 degrees three times on his bed and can feel a force on him. Madhurima also says that she felt a power who was trying to drag her. However, Shehnaaz says that to be positive and not to worry as everybody is around him.