Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan gives a preview of tonight’s episode and announces Sultani Akhada between Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. Siddharth wins round 1, Paras wins round 2 and Asim wins round 3. The tie-breaker round happens and Asim wins it. Salman announces the first finale episode and meets the contestants through Me-TV. He congratulates Paras and Mahira Sharma for going ahead in the show. Salman then schools Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for not giving their best in the game and not realising that this could be their last task in the game. Salman then reminds the audience that no one including him and Bigg Boss himself is bigger than the show.

Salman Khan tells the contestants that Mahira Sharma who’s safe in the game wasn’t even in the top-6 as per the audience’s voting but she went ahead due to other contestants’ negligence and this is a shame. This leads to a lot of controversy inside the house when Arti Singh slams Devoleena for not playing the game right and making them all suffer by saving Mahira. Paras defends Devoleena and gets into an argument with Arti. Mahira starts crying. Arti keeps reiterating that if not anyone else, Devoleena should have saved herself and not Mahira who’s someone else’s connection.

Salman welcomes Gauahar Khan on the stage and asks her to introduce the wild card contestants and grill them to see if they deserve to play the game. Salman introduces Arhaan Khan in the show, who reveals that he is a model, actor and a jewellery designer. (Arhaan is rumoured to be Rashami’s boyfriend). He reveals that Rashami is one of his really good friends and he knows her for the last two years. Arhaan praises Rashami. Gauahar asks Arhaan about the ‘gandagi‘ of the house. He takes Shefali Bagga‘s name. She then asks him about the closeness of her relationship with Rashami. Arhaan denies all the rumours of his relationship with Rashami and calls her ‘just a friend’. He also addresses the rumours about getting married to Rashami inside the house and says he’s going inside just to win and wouldn’t even hesitate before nominating Rashami if the game demands. Arhaan enters the house.

Salman welcomes Shefali Jariwala and asks her a few questions. She praises Siddharth Shukla and reveals that she likes the bonding between Siddharth, Shehnaz Gill and Asim. Gauahar asks her about Siddharth and Shefali reveals that she dated Siddharth many years back. Shefali goes inside the house.

Salman now introduces Hindustani Bhau in the show. He praises Shehnaz Gill and tells that the rest of the contestants seem to have born outside India because of the way they speak the English language in the house. Salman calls actor Sanjay Dutt who asks Bhau a few questions in an entertaining interaction. Salman calls Bhau’s son Aditya on the stage who says that he is going to miss him a lot. Hindustani Bhau goes inside the house.

Salman Khan meets the contestants once again and tells them that he’s going to announced the three names that are leaving the show tonight. Mahira takes Arti, Shefali and Asim’s name when Salman asks her to name the contestants who she thinks are going home. Salman asks Arti, Asim and Shefali to leave the house. Shehnaz breaks down. Arti hugs Siddharth and cries hard. Salman reveals that he was joking when he announced the three names.

Salman welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana on the stage. The actor brings another wild card entry – Himanshi Khurana in the show. Ayushmann then calls Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam on the stage to promote Bala. Bhumi asks Himanshi about Shehnaz and their rivalry. She says that Shehnaz body-shamed her in the past and questioned the character of her mother which was unbearable. Himanshi goes inside the house.

Salman once again interacts with the contestants and tells them that he’s going to take the right names now. He asks Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to come out. The contestants seem shocked. The precap of the next episode shows Gauahar grilling the three evicted contestants. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!