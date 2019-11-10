Bigg Boss 13 November 10 Highlights: Salman Khan begins Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode on the tunes of Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala are seen making a good connection. Paras Chhabra expresses how Asim and Shefali are sitting together inappropriately. Shehnaz Gill tells him to speak to Shefali clearly. Mahira Sharma gets upset with Paras’ joke when he tells her to not fight with Shehnaz like a cat.

Salman Khan meets the contestants. He makes fun of Hindustani Bhau‘s solution of getting rid of the pimples. Read this to know what Bhau said: Bigg Boss 13, November 5 Episode Written Update: Siddharth Shukla Becomes Villain, New Captaincy Task Happens

Salman makes fun of the way Shehenaz keeps crying. He asks Himanshi Khurana to sing her popular song. Salman introduces a task to check the connection between the contestants. It’s a shower task. Siddharth Shukla and Asim go first. First question: Who among the wild card entries should go home? Siddharth and Asim take Arhaan Khan‘s name. Second question: Which wild card contestant is messing up with Asim to get more footage? They take Arhaan’s name again. Third question: Who’s the one playing from both sides in the house? They take Shehnaz’ name. Fourth question: Who among the wild card contestants is the strongest? They take Bhau’s name. Fifth question: Which contestant, except Shukla, deserves to go to jail? They take Arhaan’s name. The contestants get entertained with the fun game.

Paras and Mahira go next. First question: Who can’t survive this game alone? Mahira takes Arti’s name and Paras takes Asim’s name. Second question: Who among themselves value relationships more? Mahira takes her own name while Paras takes his. Third question: Who gets bothered by Mahira’s problems in the house? They both take Siddharth’s name. Fourth question: Who among the wild card entries deserves to go to jail? They both take Shefali’s name.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee go next. First question: Who among the wild card entries is the strongest? They take Bhau’s name. Second question: Which contestant is not happy with the wild card entries? They take Siddharth’s name. Third question: Who among Shefali and Arti is going to be proved a better captain? Rashami takes Shefali’s name while Devoleena takes Arti’s name. Who doesn’t deserve to be a captain in the house? Devoleena takes Asim’s name and Rashami takes Sid’s name. Fourth question: Who among themselves will get evicted before? Both take Devoleena’s name.

Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaz go next. First question: Who among themselves is a better entertainer? Both take Bhau’s name. Second question: Whose English is better among Bhau and Shehnaz? Both take Shehnaz’ name. Third question: Who among the wild card contestants is the strongest? They both take Bhau’s name. Fourth question: Who instigates fights in the house? They both take Shehnaz’ name.

The winner of my Bigg Boss team contest asks Khesari Lal Yadav about why he couldn’t fall at par with the expectations of the audience. Khesari tells them that he is going to pull up his socks from now on. Salman now welcomes Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra who promote their upcoming film Marjaavaan on the show.

The two actors play a task with the contestants inside the house. They ask the contestants to vent out their frustrations against one contestant. Devoleena tells Shefali that she should have not been biased in his captaincy. Paras tells Siddharth to not show aggression in the game and play a task like a task. Arti calls Paras and tells him that he’s no one to tell her to go out of the show. Siddharth calls Rashami and tells her that she should be careful before speaking out against his family. Arhaan also calls Siddharth and tells him to stay in his limits. Shefali calls Devoleena and tells her that she should have extended a hand of friendship towards her. Rashami calls Siddharth and tells him to recall the statements he made about her. Shehnaz calls Siddharth and tells him that she’s going to play like an enemy from now on. Mahira calls Paras and mocks him for her fight with Siddharth. Himanshi calls Asim and asks him to not flirt with her.

Another task is introduced and the contestants are divided into two teams. Team Riteish wins the task and gets some eatables. Riteish and Siddharth go out of the house. Asim and Siddharth get into an argument with Arhaan. Shefali comments on Devoleena and says, “Chhote kapde pehnne se koi bahu babe nahi banti”. They get into an argument when Shefali asks Devoleena to get rid of her kitchen politics.

Riteish and Sidharth play a task with Salman on the stage and entertain the audience. Salman calls the new wild card contestant – Vishal Aditya Singh on the stage who gives a dance performance and goes inside the house. He is asked to sit in the confession room first and analyse the entire scene.

Salman once again meets the contestants and gives a new task. The housemates are asked to burst the balloon of the contestant they think is living in a bubble. Hindustani Bhau bursts Shehnaz’s balloon. Himanshi does the same with Shehnaz. Shefali follows the same with Devoleena, Devoleena does the same with her. Next is Arti and she bursts Mahira’s balloon, Arhaan does the same with Siddharth but Siddharth picks Arti. Mahira bursts Paras’ balloon and Paras follows the same with Asim. Asim bursts Arhaan’s balloon.

Salman then tells the contestants that a new wild card contestant is going to enter the house. He interacts with the contestants. Asim and Hindustani Bhau make a strategy against Vishal but the former says he doesn’t need to follow any strategy. Arhaan, Paras and Mahira also discuss how they won’t try to include Vishal in their group.

The preview of the next episode shows Bigg Boss announcing a new task in which the contestants have to call each other. Contestants also make fun of Vishal and his energy in the house. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!