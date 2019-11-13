Bigg Boss 13: Tonight episode starts with Mahira and Vishal talking about the friendship of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Buzzer rings and captaincy task continues. Vishal gets out of the den and breaks Himanshi Khurana’s skull and says that she is not eligible to be a captain of the house. Siddharth and Pras then go inside the house to read the instructions and ask Devoleena nad Reshami to come out of the den. Reshami and Siddharth continue to get into an argument. Mahira taunts Siddharth by asking Reshami to ignore him. Later, Mahira and Shefali get into a fight after Mahira pinches Shefali and Shefali pushes Mahira. Mahira and Shefali shout at each other and Reshami try to calm them down.

Asim and Vishal talk about the game strategy. Bigg Boss announces that the captaincy task is over for the day. Later, Vishal tells Siddharth that he is the strongest contestant of the show and he can change the game anytime. They plan their next move in the show. Shefali and Sana talk about Vishal and say that he will keep both sides happy and flips during the critical part of the show.



On the other hand, Devoleena, Reshami, and Arhaan talk about their strategy and say that Asim and Siddharth’s connection might break and reason will be Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz and Sissharth talk about their past fight and she tries to clear out the misunderstanding. Siddharth says that she can’t swing between two groups and Shehnaaz replies that she was genuinely hurt. Siddharth then says that she back bitched about him and he didn’t like it.

The next day, contestants wake up with ‘Nayak Nahi Khalnayak’ song. Contestants dances to the tunes of the song. Shefali talks to Paras and Mahira to wash the utensils and to do it both the times. Shefali says that Mahira has to wash utensils along with Shehnaaz. Mahira and Shefali get into a fight over kitchen duties. Hindustani Bhau tries to calm down Mahira. Arti and Shehnaaz start washing the utensils and Mahira says that is the fair game. Shefali body shames Mahira over her pimples on the face. Shehnaaz gets into an argument and Devoleena tells Arti that her problem is she keeps interfering in other’s fight.



Team Paras targets Shehnaaz over her friendship with Siddharth after back bitching about him and his team. Vishal tells Shehnaaz that Shefali feels that she is in the strongest team and whatever she says her team will stand by her and support her. Shehnaaz tells Vishal about Siddharth and says that the friendship won’t be like it was before. On the other hand, Reshami and Paras talk about captaincy task strategy.



Shefali, Siddharth, Arti, and Himanshi can be seen sitting on the dining table and eating. Shefali says that she will eat the entire food today and Himanshi says that their friends in the house haven’t eaten yet and Shefali says that in food there is no need to care about anybody. Later, Siddharth says that she is not showing her real self on the show and they get into a heated argument. Arti then tells Shahnaaz that by the time you listen to him and nod for everything you are good for him.

Shehnaaz and Shefali can’t sit near Hindustanu Bhau because of his constant farts. Asim, Siddharth, and Shefali talk about Vishal Aditya Singh during the captaincy task. Later, Siddharth and Vishal talk about the captaincy task captaincy. On the other hand, Devoleena tells Arhaan that Vishal’s target is Siddharth. Siddharth tries to manipulate Vishal that he should not save anybody from the opposite team. Siddharth says that Vishal will first break Reshami’s plate. Reshami, on the other hand, talk about Siddharth and Arhaan says that we have entire day to talk about personal things and Reshami gets annoyed and later comes back and bites him joyfully.

Vishal goes to Paras and Mahira and tells them about the conversation between him and Siddharth. Buzzer rings and Captaincy task begins. Asim and Siddharth have an argument during the task. Vishal comes out of the den and breaks Reshami’s plate. Vishal tells Asim that he has to do it neutral and doesn’t want to be part of any team.

Shehnaaz teases Devollena and says that she is in love with Siddharth Shukla after she smiles and keeps starring at him. Arti tells Vishal that he can break her plate as she has been the captain once. He says that he will break Siddharth and Shefali’s plate. Siddharth tells Vishal that he has to break Devoleena and Paras’s plate if he again gets the chance. Vishal then breaks Siddharth’s plate. Bigg Boss announces that contestants are playing politics and its quite evident that they want to make Vishal the captain of the house. He further announces that Vishal is nominated as one of the captains of the house and is out of the game. He then gives one more chance to Asim and Arhaan to become the captain of the house. Arhaan comes out of the den and breaks Shefali’s plate.

Arhaan then hugs Reshami and looks like they had a moment. On the other hand, Asim talks about game strategy with Siddharth. Asim complains about the den being very suffocated and Siddharth slams him saying that is the den more suffocating for you than Vishal. Asim then says that his gambling and politics has backfired. He further says that because of Siddharth’s strategy the whole task has come upon him.