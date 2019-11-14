Bigg Boss 13: Tonight’s episode starts with Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz talk about captaincy task and how the game was all upon him because of his gambling. Asim tells Siddharth that he is not a captain but we all are friends here. He further says that he didn’t fill up Vishal’s den but his den was full. He says that Siddharth doesn’t listen to anyone. Siddharth says to Asim that he wanted Asim to lose and hence he did that. He tells Siddharth that he was laughing at him at the back thinking about his game strategy. He further says that he insults his friends inside the house. Siddharth tells Asim that he doesn’t want to talk to him and doesn’t want to be part of any group. Siddharth tells Asim that there is no logic of others in the game and he walks away.



On the other hand, Arti breaks down into tears because Siddharth told her that she is wearing a mask in the house and not showing her real self. Reshami, Devoleena tries to calm her down. Shefali and Shehnaaz talk about Siddharth and Asim’s fight. Shefali says that she doesn’t understand how can two friends can fight over losing a task. Shhenaaz says that Asim is hurt after her and Siddharth’s patch-up. Shehnaaz then goes to Siddharth to talk about Asim. Siddharth says you can try to get him on the right track whenever he goes on the wrong path. He further says that he is not the right person to stick around. Shehnaaz says that the other team will try to take advantage of the fight.

Hindustani Bhau talks about Vishal Singh to Asim. He says that Vishal is not trustworthy.



The next day, contestants wake up to ‘Rang De Basanti’ song and inmates dances to the tunes of the song. Asim and Khesari talk to Shehnaaz and tell her that she is not in her real form. Arti and Siddharth talk about him being affected by the fight with Asim. He says that Asim thinks that he considers himself as the captain of the house. He further says that Asim is not trustworthy. Shehnaaz says to Khesari that he doesn’t entertain but irritate the inmates. Asim tips Khesari that sit at one place that she will not torture you anymore. He further asks Shehnaaz to finish washing utensils and then she can continue with the fun. Shehnaaz then taunts Asim over his duties and goes on to say that he is targetting Siddharth.



Asim and Siddharth get into a physical fight after Siddharth pushes Asim backward. They get into a heated argument and Arti defends Siddharth and says that in the last two months Asim never asked anyone to clean the bedroom. Himanshi tells everyone not to interfere between Asim and Siddharth’s fight as they can solve it themselves. Asim and Shehnaaz get into an argument over provoking Siddharth against him. Arti and Himanshi get into an argument over Asim and Siddharth’s fight. Asim and Siddharth once again get into a fight. Siddharth tells Asim that he can be alone and doesn’t need Asim’s support. Siddharth further says that he knows everyone’s position in the house and who will backstab when the time comes.



On the other hand, Reshami, Paras, Arhaan and Hindustani Bhau prepare breakfast for everyone. Reshami and Arhaan get into an argument. Arhaan says that he wants his space and let him stay calm and quiet. Himanshi talks to Shefali and Hindustani Bhau about Arti’s reaction when she asked her to stay out of Asim and Siddharth’s fight. Shefali says that Asim is having a problem with Shehnaaz’s patch up with Siddharth.



Arhaan and Reshami try to sort out the previous argument. Arhaan tells Reshami that he does not want anything wrong to be portrayed on the show as they are friends even outside the house. Reshami says that he is running away from her and she doesn’t have the clarity on that.

Paras, Vishal Reshami, Himanshi, Mahira, Arhaan, Devoleena, and others sleep during the day. On the other hand, Arhaan tries to convince Reshami. Bigg Boss asks Reshami to wake up everyone and gather in the living hall. Bigg Boss tells the contestants that they are not following the rules of the house especially the captaincy nominees. Bigg Boss finishes off the captaincy task and announces that there will be no captain in the house. He further asks Shefali to keep the key to the captain’s room in the storeroom. Reshami and Shefali go to the captain’s room to take out the curd box from the fridge and get into an argument after Shefali says that one of the boxes is hers and she doesn’t know about other boxes. Bigg Boss asks Shefali and Reshami to talk in Hindi after they have a conversation in Gujarati.

Reshami asks her curd box from Shefali and she accuses Reshami of stealing food.

Vishal gets agitated with Bigg Boss decision of finishing off captaincy task due to sleeping. Hindustani Bhau says that he has his medicine which makes him fall asleep. Hindustani Bhau and Vishal get into an argument oversleeping issues. Arti gets into an argument with Hindustani Bhau and Asim over poking in other’s matter. Vishal asks Bigg Boss that people are sleeping inside the house after the intake of medicines and how it is unfair.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz says that she is not happy but will not ruin her friendship with Siddharth due to other inmates of the house. Himanshi talks about Hindustani Bhau giving invalid reasons for sleeping during the day.

Asim and Himanshi talk about his fight with Siddharth. Arti says to Shehnaaz that ‘Ghar ko nazar lag gayi hai’. Siddharth also talks about his fight with Asim with Shehnaaz and Arti.

Paras announces luxury task. the inmates will be divided into two teams. The respective teams will complete the house in the garden area and the other team will make sure their house is completed more than the other team.

Contestants begin with the task and start painting the paper in blue and yellow. Mahira tells Paras to perform the task and show enthusiasm to win the show. Paras says he doesn’t want to paint. Mahira says that he is not performing task and Paras tells her not to go towards Siddharth’s team as it will create chaos. Paras provokes Vishal to tear up their house and on the other hand, Shehnaaz provokes Asim to tear Paras team’s house. Contestants get into a fight and break things during the task. Bigg Boss punishes the contestants and sends Paras and Mahira inside the house.

Hindustani Bhau calls Mahira ‘big lips’ which provokes her to get into a fight with Paras. Other contestants laugh at their breaking friendship.

