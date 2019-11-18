Bigg Boss 13: Tonight’s episode begins with Vishal and Paras talking about Arti Singh and how she provokes people to fight inside the house. The next day, contestants wake up to the song ‘chaar baj gaye, party abhi baki hai’ song. Buzzer rings inside the house and Mahira and Paras go inside the storeroom to get vegetables and fruits. Mahira takes two milk cartons and hides it under her luggage. Asim accuses Mahira of stealing food and hiding food items inside the house. Asim too takes some cartons of the milk and keeps it in his wardrobe. Vishal interrupts Paras while making tea and ask him not to use a lot of tea leaves. Rashami asks Pras to calm down and says that she cannot argue in the morning as it is people don’t get enough food to eat. Shehnaaz gets all the milk cartons back to kitchen after Asim hides it.

Khesari and Hindustani Bhau have a makeover inside the house. Hindustani Bhao and Rashami talk about Arhaan Khan, who recently got evicted from the house. She again breaks down into tears and he says that she will not get a guy like him again.



Himanshi blows a whistle and says she likes the makeover of Khesari. Shehnaaz, Siddharth and Vishal have a gala time during breakfast and they sing songs while teasing Devoleena. Contestants tease Khesari over being in love with Asim and he hilariously talks about his wife. All contestants have a fun time and laugh out.

Bigg Boss announces nominations task and calls Shefali inside the confession room. She saves Himanshi and Arti from nominations. Siddharth saves Asim and Shehnaaz. Arti saves Shefali and Shehnaaz. Rashami saves Devoleena and Hindustani Bhao. Asim takes Himanshi and Hindustani Bhao. Devoleena is called next inside the confession room and Siddharth accompanies her romantically. Devoleena saves Shefali and Rashami. Shehnaaz saves Himanshi and Paras. Himanshi takes Himanshi and Asim. Paras saves Mahira and Khesari. Vishal takes Mahira and Shehnaaz. Hindustani Bhao takes Himanshi and Shefali. Mahira takes Paras and Vishal. Khesari saves Mahira and Vishal. Siddharth, Arti, Rashmi, Devoleena, Khesari get nominated.

Rashami confronts Mahira over saving Vishal over her. On the other hand, Paras tells Devoleena that Mahira is feeling bad about Devoleena and Devoleena gives a witty reply. Rashami tells Paras that she can’t expect loyalty or support from him and Mahira. Rashami and Mahira bond affected after nominations. Mahira and Rashami get into a fight and the former gets agitated. Mahira says that Rashami is not her priority but Devoleena is. Paras provokes Mahira and says that Rashami has a problem with her. Later, Mahira swears to not talk to Rashmi for the rest of the season.

Shefali and Himanshi talk about nominations. Siddharth and Asim again try to clear out the misunderstanding. Asim points out that Siddharth has started talking to Devoleena and that he has felt bad in the past.

Paras and Mahira tell Devoleena that she is an alone soldier and talks about Siddharth’s team going through divide and rule. Later, Paras announces the chor task where Devoleena and Shefali have to put other inmates’ stuff to their respective trunk. The things which will be stolen will not be returned to the contestants. Shefali begins the task by stealing other contestant’s stuff. Other contestants try to save their things. Devoleena too starts stealing things and keeping it in her trunk. Vishal opens the trunk and takes all the things out of the trunk. Shefali screams at Vishal for taking out things out of her trunk. Shefali tries to steal Devoleena things and the latter tries to save it. Siddharth’s team tricks Devoleena and locks her inside the washroom. Paras’ team locks Shefali inside the washroom. While Shehnaaz was stealing things from Devoleena’s trunk, Siddharth stops her.

Devoleena bangs the bathroom door and says it’s suffocating inside the washroom and screams at other inmates for locking her inside. Shehnaaz mimics Devoleena and Arti tells Devoleena that she will be locked inside the bathroom for 10 minutes but Devoleena has to give all the stolen things to Shefali. Bigg Boss asks Devoleena and Shefali to count the number of stuff stolen. Devoleena stole a total of 35 items and Shefali has stolen 103 items. Shefali won the task and she has been awarded to attend the party hosted by Bigg Boss. She can take along five inmates to the party. She chooses Siddharth, Arti, Asim, Himanshi and Hindustani Bhao.

Siddharth tells Shehnaaz that he will miss her at the party and Shehnaaz says that she will party inside. She further says that she wouldn’t have got the chance even if the opposite team would have been because no one trusts her. Siddharth flirts with Devoleena and sings ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ for her. Bigg Boss tells all the six inmates to come to the garden area for the party and asks the rest of the inmates to stay indoors. Siddharth, Arti, Asim, Shefali, Himanshi and Hindustani Bhao party hard in the garden area. Mahira teases others after the music stops and says ‘party over’ and Bigg Boss turns on the music again. Rashami, Khesari, Shehnaaz, and Vishal sit with a bowl and act funnily. Siddharth teases the inmates inside the house and dances his heart out.