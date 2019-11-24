Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan enters the stage by welcoming the audience to ‘Weekend ka vaar’ episode. The Bharat actor gives glimpses after yesterday’s episode where Siddharth and Asim try to sort out the differences. On the other hand, Shefali tries to calm down Himanshi after Siddharth says that Himanshi and Shefali provoked Asim to fight to him. However, Siddharth and Asim patch up. Arti thinks he will be eliminated and wants to spend the remaining time with Siddharth. Salman reveals that Devoleena and Arti have received the same amount of votes and they have to vacate the house. However, they will stay until the end of the episode.

Salman introduces the task where contestants are supposed to burst-off the balloon of other inmates. Mahira, Shehnaaz, and Paras go for Shefali’s ballon. Vishal burst-off Rashami’s balloon. Siddharth bursts-off Asim’s ballon. Arti burst-off Rashami. Rashami burst-off Mahira’s ballon. Devoleena burst-off Shehnaaz ‘s balloon. Asim burst-off Paras’ ballon. Shefali burst-off Paras’ balloon. Himanshi burst-off Paras’ balloon. Hindustani Bhao burst-off Rashami’s balloon.

Salman Khan welcomes Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij who are friends of Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi, Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akansha amd Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz. Jay talks about Siddharth and his personality. He then talks about Rashami’s game plan and her distance with Siddharth. Mahhi says that Rashami has only given 10% in the game. Salman asks them what they think who was at fault – Siddharth and Asim. Though Mahhi, Akansha, and Jay support Shukla, Umar supports Asim and Parag says that the fault is of both of them. Mahhi and Umar get into an argument. Jay says that if we talk about aggression all contestants have leveled up.