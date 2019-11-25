Bigg Boss 13: The episode begins with Himanshi apologising Siddharth over the ‘Shehnaaz ka Swayamvar’ comment where the former accused Siddharth for breaking the mandap. Devoleena denies that she hadn’t told Himanshi anything like that. Siddharth then asks Shefali why she ‘uncut’ him after saying that they are ‘so-called friends’ and are in ‘so-called team’. Shefali tries to clear out the misunderstanding.



Himanshi breaks down into tears and says that she wants to go home, Asim holds her hand and tries to convince her to not take thing so seriously. He tells her that she is very strong and she has a heart of gold and he is always with her. Asim and Siddharth talk about Shefali and Himanshi but Asim defends Himanshi and Shefali. Siddharth says that’s called ‘Wordplay’.

The next day, contestants wake up to ‘Do Dhaari Talwar’ song. Siddharth teases Arti and asks her about toothbrushes. Arti tells Siddharth to go and ask Shehnaaz and Mahira. Shehnaaz gets annoyed after Arti asks Siddharth to ask ‘faltu people like Shehnaaz’ in the house. Siddharth has fun by provoking Ari and Shehnaaz which led to their fight.



Shehnaaz then has fun after she says that inside one room there is Rashami, Vishal, and Shefali together. Shehnaaz also goes inside the room and acts funny.

Bigg Boss announces nominations task and captain of the house nominates Mahira Sharma for elimination this week. Rashami nominates Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaaz. Rashami and Siddharth have a fun moment together. Arti nominates Arti and Shefali. Mahira nominates Shefali and Arti. Asim nominates Shehnaaz and Paras. Shefali nominates Paras and Shehnaaz. Siddharth nominates Shefali and Rashami. Siddharth and Rashami bond during the task. Shehnaaz nominates Shefali and Arti. Devoleena nominates Hindustani Bhau and Shehnaaz. Vishal nominates Bhau and Shefali. Arti nominates Paras and Vishal. Paras and Arti get into a fight during the task. Hindustani Bhau nominates Rashami and Devoleena.

Mahira, Shefali, Shehnaaz, Arti, Vikas, and Paras get nominated for this week’s elimination. Arti tells Himanshi that Arti never takes a stand for her. Arti breaks down into tears after Paras makes ‘undergarments’ comment on her. Asim tells Shefali to keep an eye on Rashami as she is trying to be nice with Siddharth.



While Arti cries, Siddharth comes and asks her what is wrong. She asks Siddharth why he didn’t stop Paras when he made bad statements. She says that she did not like Siddharth not taking her side. Siddharth says that he doesn’t get involved in other’s fight.

Rashami makes Paras understand to not make any statements on any girls character and he agrees. Bigg Boss plays Rashami and Siddharth’s romantic sequence from their show ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. Shehnaaz and other housemates applaud their chemistry. Bigg Boss announces the task where Siddharth and Rashami will recreate the same romantic scene from the show. While Shehnaaz s the director of Siddharth and Rashami’s video, Paras is the director of Mahira and Vishal’s video. Siddharth and Shehnaaz begin shooting. Siddharth and Rashami’s sizzling hot romance will set your heart racing.