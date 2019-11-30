The day starts with Bollywood song Ek Mai Aur Ek Tu hai, and the housemates can be seen dancing an enjoying. Paras and Mahira discuss the game with Paras and he becomes arrogant and Mahira also said I can’t tolerate your attitude. Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra teases Shehnaaz Gill. When Shehnaaz called herself characterless, all of them started scolding her for using the right words. Sidharth is seen slapping Shahnaz.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee asks Shehnaz about her positive and negative points and Shehnaz starts to answer. Sidharth Shukla can be seen flirting with Rashami Desai. She praises him for her attitude. Shukla says he knows Rashami very well and Vishal laughs and leaves upon seeing their romance. When Rashami calls Shukla a liar, he asks her to state a lie. Shahnaz Gill takes a look at them.



Rashami feels Shukla is in love with her. Shahnaz asks Asim, who is sleeping next to Himanshi. She says Sidharth and Rashami were definitely in a relationship. She and Asim walkout to notice them again.



Bigg Boss gives to task housemates who choose 2 names for jail Punishment. With the majority, housemates think that Paras and Asim should bear the punishment given by Bigg Boss and stay in jail. According to Bigg Boss, the jail contestants will have to do all the work of the house during their punishment duration. No other housemate will do any work.

As one of the fingers of Paras is injured, Sid tells Asim to wash the utensils for the day. To which Asim says that it’s his and Paras’ saaza and even Chhabra needs to help in while washing the utensils. This is the reason the two lads fight wherein Sid gets a bit loud. Asim finally goes and starts banging the utensils.

Sidharth talks to Shahnaz to solve things between Paras and Asim. Shahnaz says she can’t be angry for five minutes. They hug, kiss and sought out. Shukla comes to Hindustani Bhau to massage his head. Bigg Boss calls him and Shehnaz laughs. She thought Shukla will be removed from captaincy for sleeping.

Shukla gathers shoes from the storeroom. Shahnaz tells Paras and Asim it is punishment. Meanwhile, Shukla plays around with Rashami and says she needs to polish. He asks her to squat and polish shoes. She starts polishing and Shukla smiles. Rashami refuses to squat and do it and realizes she was never supposed to do the task. She then runs behind Shukla.

Meanwhile, Bhau is stealing from queen’s bedroom under Himanshi’s guidance. They eat from it, hiding it from Devo. She asks what were they hiding and earing. She takes the sweets away, back in the queen bedroom.

Arti questions Shukla and asks him to punish Bhau, Sidharth gets irritated. This results in a heated argument between them. They accuse each other of things done in the past. Sid also says that she keeps roaming around in the house alone.

Bigg Boss finally makes the announcement that either Paras or Asim needs to polish the dirty kicks. After quite a debate, Paras agrees to do the same and works on cleaning the dirty shoes.

Bigg Boss announces another task called Pokerstars. The task is as such that each inmate gets a poker card where there will be three facts mentioned about them. Two of the facts mentioned will be true while one will be false. It’s Paras and Shehnaz who needs to guess the truth as well as the bluff.

The one who manages to get the maximum answers right is the Best Bluff Catcher whereas the ‘Best Poker Face’ title will go to the person who manages to confuse and bluff either Shehnaz or Paras. Pras and Shehnaaz fail to guess Arti, Rashami and Asim’s bluff. However, Paras guessed Bhau’s bluff correctly. Shehnaaz and Paras both guessed Vishal’s bluff right. Paras wins the task and becomes the Bluff Catcher and Poker Face is won by Asim Riaz.

Sidharth Shukla and Arti again fight for some misunderstandings.