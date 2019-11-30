The episode starts with Bigg Boss surprising the housemates with a big surprise. The good news is that the makers have decided to keep their viewers hooked to the TV plot. Bigg Boss kicks off the proceedings by announcing that the show has become the most successful season in the history of the reality show and will extend with five weeks.

After the big announcement, Rasham Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh can be seen stealing the luxury budget item – pasta and delights on the same. The next morning, Bigg Boss calls both of them to the confession room. Rashami states she was hungry, Vishal says he knew what he was getting into and tried to be naughty. Bigg Boss asks Rashami and Vishal to confess to all housemates. Bigg Boss asks luxury budget items to be stored back in the storage room. Bigg Boss also warns that no item should remain, or contestants will have to suffer in the ration.

Sidharth Shukla loses his cool after listening to Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh’s confession. Sidharth and Vishal engage in a heated argument. Siddharth, Vishal and Rashami get into words of war and Shukla asks Vishal a loser who knew what he was getting into, despite staying for 15 days.

Paras refuses that the house suffers due to two people’s mistakes. Vishal justifies himself saying he didn’t sugarcoat anything. Meanwhile, Asim talks to Shukla, who is angered. The fight over the pasta seems to be never-ending.

Salman Khan enters the house via V-TV. He schools Sidharth Shukla for controlling his anger. He then asks Rashami and Vishal over their pasta theft and quizzes why did they do so? They said that they were hungry. Salman then asks Shukla his take on the same and he explains, how because of Rashami and Visal’s stupidness the whole house has to suffer.

Salman Khan can be seen pulling Hindustani Bhau’s leg stating he should laugh when rationing and luxury budget will be affected.

Salman informs Bhau that losers are called L. Devo explains L3 and L4 is lumber 3 and 4 which she is affected with. Salman announces that when there will be an extension, another host will come in.

The Vivo call of the week is for Sidharth Shukla. The caller quizzes to Shukla that when he was a friend with Asim, he used to call Riaz his chela. Now after his tiff with Asim, he is mostly seen with Paras. The caller further adds that he listens to Paras a lot these days and also follows what he says. So the caller conveyed that is Sidharth Shukla is Paras’ chela.

Salman Khan is shocked that housemates who should have stood for captaincy, did not. To which, Mahira states that she doesn’t want to be captain at the moment, but will want to sometime later. Mahira says she likes the room and thus will fight for the captaincy next week. Mahira is okay with either leaving or staying.

Salman gives a task to the housemates wherein Sidharth Shukla is the raja and he needs to form his team of chess and label each contestant. Sidharth Shukla tags Vishal Aditya Singh as Wazir and Hindustani Bhua as Pyada. Shukla even calls Rashami unimportant. Shehnaz asks Paras to tie the tag, which Vishal eventually does.

Salman Khan gives an update to the housemates on the nominations and names Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma at the bottom two as they have got the least votes this week.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is out of the house due to back injury. She will be back after she gets fine. The actor elaborates that Devoleena needs complete bed rest she needs to go. He also clears again that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are in the bottom two and it’s none of them who will be leaving the show today, but tomorrow i.e. Sunday.