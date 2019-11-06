Bigg Boss 13, Day 37: Asim Riaz takes offense of Arhaan Khan calling him ‘Siddharth ka Chamcha’. Shefali Jariwala is upset with Paras Chhabra‘s statements against her while nominating her in the game. She also expresses her disappointment with Shehnaz Gill who said she failed to connect with her. Siddharth Shukla and Arhaan again get into an argument while having dinner. Siddharth takes offense when Arhaan says they know each other for the last 10 years. Sid refuses to believe the statement. Himanshi Khurana asks Paras about the reason he gave while nominating her. Paras calls Shehnaz and asks her to apologise to her mother in front of the camera. Shehnaz folds his hands and apologises to her mother.

Hindustani Bhau entertains the contestants and reveals that he got rid of his pimples by wiping his face with his wet underwear. Everyone laughs hard. Shehnaz and Paras discuss Siddharth’s game. Paras tells Shehnaz how Siddharth has chosen Himanshi over her. Siddharth discusses how Shehnaz has suddenly changed his behaviour towards himself.

Shehnaz covers herself with blankets and talks to the camera. She tells Bigg Boss that she is getting bored inside the house now. She tells him that she left her friends because, at one point, she realised they were not her friends. She cries and says she doesn’t do over-acting.

Day 38 begins on the tunes of ‘Ek Mod Aya‘. Shehnaz tells Paras to ask Himanshi to pick her mug and keep it in the right place. Hindustani Bhau tells Himanshi that Paras is taking advantage of both Shehnaz and Mahira Sharma. Arti asks Hindustani Bhau to tell Mahira to check on the daal. Mahira says she didn’t put it on the gas stove, so she won’t see it. Shehnaz asks Arti to not use words like ‘Bhaad Me Jaye‘ against Mahira.

Shehnaz and Arhaan discuss their presence in Bigg Boss house. Asim’s argument with Shehnaz over food and the toilet provokes Arhaan to get into a fight with him. Asim calls Arhaan a ‘dog’. Arhaan reiterates in the same manner and calls him a dog. Siddharth comes in between to support Asim and gets into an argument with Arhaan. Paras joins Arhaan. The argument goes on between Asim and Arhaan. Asim makes fun of the way Arhaan walks. Shehnaz comes to sort out the argument but Asim and Siddharth ask her to go away and don’t get in between.

Shefali and Himanshi discuss how Paras gets carried away in being friendly. Hindustani Bhau takes offense to the statements Paras and Asim made in their argument by calling each other ‘janani‘. He asks them to not use language which is inappropriate for women. Bigg Boss announces the new captaincy task and divides the contestants in two groups.

The game begins. Siddharth, Asim, Arti, Shefali, Himanshi and Hindustani Bhau are in one team. Khesari Lal Yadav, Paras, Shehnaz, Mahira, Tehseen Poonawalla and Arhaan are in one team. Asim tries to make Siddharth understand the rules of the game. This upsets Siddharth and he takes offense. Asim tells him that he lacks manners. Siddharth again takes offense and asks Asim that he wants to ‘fly solo’. Arti also feels disappointed with Sid’s problematic behaviour.

Paras’ team loses in the first round and he decides Shehnaz will sit out of the game. Mahira asks Paras why he was adamant about letting her sit out of the game. Paras tells her that she should control her aggression because it’s a team game and she should not make it obvious that there could be a rift in their team. Siddharth makes fun of Mahira, Paras and their conversation.

The round 2 begins and both the teams start collecting their material from the area. The preview of the next episode shows Siddharth performing too aggressively in the game and hurting Mahira. Shehnaz is seen breaking down while missing her chemistry with Siddharth as Bigg Boss calls her inside the confession room. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!