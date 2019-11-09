Bigg Boss 13, November 9, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan gives a recap of the entire week. He reveals that a new task was given to the contestants in which they had to decide whose ‘paap ki potli’ is bigger between Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla. Paras Chhabra picks Siddharth and Arti Singh picks Mahira. Himanshi Khurana picks Mahira and Rashami Desai (of course) picks Siddharth. Arhaan Khan also picks Sid, followed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Shehnaz Gill picks Mahira. Asim Riaz gives his black brick to Mahira filling her ‘paap ki potli’. Shefali Jairwala also picks Mahira. Hindustani Bhau picks Mahira and Tehseen Poonawalla also does the same. Khesari Lal Yadav puts the brick in Sid’s bag. Mahira gets seven bricks and gets the maximum ‘paap.’

Salman tells the audience that he went to Dubai and was surprised to see how the audience there also watch Bigg Boss. He goes inside the house through Me-TV and meets the contestants. He calls Tehseen ‘Unseen Poonawalla’ while mocking him for being invisible in the house. Salman discusses the ‘paap ki potli’ task with Mahira. He tells Mahira that she’s very loud in the show and calls her ‘Mahira Bindaas’. He now goes to Shukla and asks him to sit on the special chair which is meant for the show’s villain.

Salman goes to Khesari and asks him to play a quiz related to the current season of Bigg Boss. Salman questions Paras about the statement he made on Shukla by saying he would like to show the same aggression for him that he shows usually in the game. He then tells Paras that his finger got hurt while he was catching the boxes in the game and not because of Siddharth. Siddharth gives clarification and Salman supports him. He tells Mahira that she should have left the sack if Siddharth was playing aggressively in the game. Salman then says everyone got hurt in the task and everyone showed aggression. He also says that most people target Shukla in the game because he’s the most prominent name inside the house and everyone gets footage by arguing with him.

Asim blames Arhaan for passing personal statements. Shehnaz tells Salman that Mahira or any other person should not mess with Siddharth. Salman tells Mahira and all other contestants that people should not face Shukla to avoid getting hurt because he’s an aggressive man. Gautam Gulati makes a special call to talk to Shehnaz and Siddharth. He asks them if they are willing to become friends again. Shehnaz says she would love to be friends with Shukla again, however, Shukla says he can’t be with people he doesn’t trust.

Salman asks Himanshi about Shehnaz and tells everyone that the latter is putting efforts in mingling with Himanshi. He goes back to Mahira and asks her if she’s feeling better. Mahira says she’s fine. Hindustani Bhau makes fun of Mahira to make her laugh. Paras and Mahira discuss how Salman lashed out at the girl. She cries again and tells Paras that she’s not going to speak anything against Siddharth from now on. She also mentions how Shehnaz went against her in front of Salman while being a friend throughout this entire week.

Shehnaz starts crying. She discusses Siddharth and Mahira’s incident with Devoleena. Sooraj Pancholi enters the stage to promote his latest film Satellite Shankar. He performs on the tunes of songs featuring Salman Khan. He wishes Sooraj the best for his film.

Salman once again goes inside the house. He mocks Shehnaz over crying too much. Shehnaz once again starts crying. He tries to school Shehnaz over the entire controversy and asks both of them to sort out their relationship. He also tells Shehnaz that he saw the entire controversy from outside and feels it was totally one-sided.

Salman tells the contestants that Tehseen Poonawalla is being eliminated tonight. The preview of the next episode shows Himanshi and Shehnaz getting into a new argument and Vishal Aditya Singh making a wild card entry in the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!