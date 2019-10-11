Today’s episode starts with Aarti, Rashami and Paras’ verbal fights. Aarti gets angry with Koena because she thinks she pacifies everyone when she is up for elimination. Abu Malik, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz, Asim, and Aarti discuss if Paras can be trusted or not. They also talk about Rashami and Dalljiet Kaur’s game.

Rashami Desai and Aarti talk about the Rani No. 1 task and they both feel there is no trust between them. Aarti tries to clarify and resolve their misunderstanding, but Rashami is not interested in it. Paras joins in the conversation and tells Aarti to not play the third wheel between Shehnaaz and him. Aarti gets angry with him and tells him that she will never trust him. Paras even shouts at her and says she is not trustworthy.

Siddharth Dey is in the bathroom having a bath and he didn’t lock the bathroom. He gets caught naked by Koena and this makes both of them embarrassing. Paras and Mahira, who was at the washroom area were seen laughing out loud and they spread this with other housemates. Shehnaaz and Siddharth Shukla tease him afterward.

Bigg Boss announces a task where the girls give black rings to the boys. The boys who get maximum black rings by the time of next eliminations, will be nominated. Aarti and Shefali give it to Paras. Koena and Rashami give it to Siddharth Shukla. Paras is angry with Shehnaaz for getting a black ring from her.

Paras, Siddharth and Asim get into a major argument because of the Rani No. 1 task as they planned everything together but now, Paras is not accepting what all he said.

Paras was busy cooking 26 eggs but he failed to do and now says he want to throw. Again he cooks the same number of eggs and the housemates are against of the wastage. On the other hand, Abu Malik insults Rashami as she cooks bland food. Rashami breaks down about the politics in the house. She feels she is not being valued even though she prepares food with love.

Rashmi says Shukla is a fake man and he is not at all a good human being. Rashami even revealed that she had issues with Siddharth Shukla during the show as well.

On the other hand, Siddharth Shukla and Aarti discuss Rashami’s behavior.