Today’s episode starts with two different groups in the house. Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz share a word about each other’s game. Koena and Rashami make Asim understand that he is being a mute spectator. Sidharth believes that Rashami is trying to gain an advantage by crying. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra yet again takes up the topic of Shehnaaz asking him to make a choice between her and Mahira Sharma and tells her that he is looking bad outside. Paras and Shehnaaz talk about the Queen Task and hug out their issues.

Paras counters Shehnaaz and tries to patch up. Paras confesses to Shehnaaz that he likes her. Shehnaaz asks him why he supported Dalljiet in the Rani No 1 task.

Shefali narrates the rules of fisheries task. The girls are given a basket of fish each (and the queen will be given two baskets) which they will have to empty in one of the boys’ ponds at the ring of a buzzer. The boys can then try and get rid of the fish in their pond by transferring them to that of their challenger.

Mahira starts the task and drops fishes in tokri in Sidharth’s pond whereas Shehnaaz turns her tokri into Paras’ pond while screaming that I have given fishes to the most handsome boy. The model then puts all fishes in Abu Malik’s pond. Abu picks up all the fishes and puts in Paras’s tank again.

Mahira and Sidharth’s start their peding arguments when Shefali took Mahira’s side and Arti defended Sidharth, saying he did right by telling Mahira that her shoes are better than her face.

Meanwhile, Koena Mitra puts all fishes in Abu Malik’s pond whereas Shefali turns the tokri in Sidharth Shukla’s pond. Sidharth Shukla transfers his fish to Siddharth Dey’s pond.

Paras, Shehnaaz and Dalljiet try to clear up the misunderstanding that Paras chose Dalljiet over Shehnaaz in the queen task. To clarify, Paras calls out to Dalljiet and makes her swear upon her son, which annoys her. However, Dalljiet clarifies that Paras didn’t influence her but was aware that she might break Shehnaaz’s pot and this confession ruins things between the once besties.

It is Rashami’s turn to dump her fishes. She silently dumps it in Sidharth Shukla’s pond, along with the tokri/basket. Shukla is pissed off with Rashmi as she doesn’t pick her basket. Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the sanchalak tells Rashami to remove her basket from the pond but she does not budge.

Koena Mitra and Shehnaaz Gill’s heated argument gets ugly as they use words like an uneducated woman. Koena says other members of the house that Shehnaaz keeps boys on her side to stay safe during nominations.

As Sidharth Shukla doesn’t have any fishes in his tank, he wins the task and is safe from the nominations. The rest of the boys get nominated.

Arti Singh talks to Shukla and Rashami and tries to play peace-makers amidst them. Rashami clears her that don’t be the third person to communicate such things. Rashami and Sidharth mutually decide that they will sort out their differences personally without any third’s help. Sidharth says to her even if she hates him, he will never speak about it to anyone.