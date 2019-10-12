Superstar-host Salman Khan dances his way into tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 and hypes the buzz around double elimination. He instantly switches to the screen connecting his inside the Bigg Boss house with the inmates.

Check all the highlights of tonight’s episode here:

Dalljiet Kaur is the first contestant this season to get eliminated from this season. She leaves on a happy note, excited to meet her son Jaden. Rashami breaks into tears as Shehnaz tries to console her. Siddhartha Dey comes to console her too while Paras and Asim discuss their shock over the elimination with each other.

Salman contest with the housemates through the control TV to reveal who will be eliminated tonight.

Switching to another frame, Mahira and Paras are seen enjoying a lavishly meal on their date. Paras tries to flirt with Mahira after she tells him that she has never been on a date before but his advances are cut short when she offers to get him married to one of her friends.

The comedy duo give the audience a glimpse of Siddhartha Dey’s funny dance moves after which they take leave. Salman reveals that they will be entering the Bigg Boss house the next day.

Sunil Grover and Haarsh Limmbachiyaa humorously join Salman on stage to introduce Sunny Leone orchestra. Sunil presents a pack of cards before Salman to choose one and performs hilarious magic. The series of magic tricks are typical of Sunil’s comedy style.

Mahira is handed over the gold medal and power card according to which she can take one male housemate, out on a date. She decides to take Paras out. Salman calls it the BEST fight of the akhada in all the seasons so far.

Shefali and Mahira are called in Sultan Ka Akhada where they fight it out with each other. Salman listens to both of them citing reasons why they deserve to win over each other. Mahira wins the verbal round with maximum number of votes and goes on to win the physical round as well.

A caller is connected to Rashami who asks her when she will show them her true game as she had promised the audience earlier. Rashami cites her shortcomings so far and promises to amp up her game soon.

Shehnaz tells Salman about Siddhartha Dey’s advances and the host takes a dig at him Devoleena praises Siddhartha for being dependable in all tasks despite it not being his responsibility.

After Salman signs out of the TV connecting him with the housemates, Siddharth’s bowls us over with his maturity as he walks up to Rashami to ask why there were strings of tension between them despite sorting things out earlier. Rashami tells him that she is still not over their fight and despite Siddharth’s repetitive efforts, refuses to talk to him. Shenaz, Dalljiet and Abu try to urge her to sort things with him but Rashami says that she will do so sometime later. Siddharth agrees to talk and sort things whenever she is ready.

Salman reveals Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill to be safe from the elimination round for the weekend.

Siddhartha Dey is asked to clarify the issue but is cut short by Salman who humorously tells him to lock the bathroom door next time he takes a bath.

Arti Singh loses her cool over Paras and blames him for making Shehnaz and Mahira lock horns. Salman too blames him for being the root cause of all the misunderstandings.

Devoleena is asked how she feels after becoming the queen. Salman cracks a lame joke of NASA scientists researching how such a thing happened and failing to arrive at any conclusion. Paras and Siddharth spill the beans on each other as they go on to reveal each other’s plan to elect the queen initially.