Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 starts with superstar-host Salman Khan connecting with the housemates through the control TV and asks them to collect the “galatfehmi ke gubbare” from the storeroom and wear it on their heads. Coming back to the couch, Salman asks Abu to begin the task of bursting one balloon of the housemate he thinks has a misunderstanding about her/himself.

Check all the highlights of tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 here:

Siddhartha targets Abu for coming as an underdog but spreading his wings too much. Paras too paints Abu’s face for being “a manipulator”. The two get into a spat and Priyank tries to cool the two down. Siddharth refuses to target anyone which irks Rashami who asks him to choose one since it is the rule of the game. Siddharth tries to hush her down by making it clear that he won’t since no one was being “mahaan” on the show.

Priyank Sharma enters the house dancing to his song, “Tera Buzz“. He calls the contestants one by one to reveal the housemate they will target in the next few days. Rashami comes up first and reveals she will target Shehnaz and paints her forehead with a red paint while Arti paints Shefali’s whole face red as her next target for switching sides easily. Mahira targets Siddharth but before she can give her reason, Paras and Abu get into a verbal spat.

Salman Khan announces Koena Mitra as the next evicted contestant from the Bigg Boss house. The housemates bid her farewell at the gate.

Winning the power card, Rashami gets Siddharth as her “sevak” until Bigg Boss’ next order.

As the queen of the house, Devoleena is asked by Salman to be the tiebreaker. She saves Rashami for being her first friend in the house.

Arti cuts Siddharth’s wire while Devoleena cuts Rashami’s. Koena cuts Siddharth’s wire for his advice coming true for her. Shefali calls Rashami sorted and matured, hence saves her while Paras and Mahira too save her. Asim saves Sid for playing the game well so far. Abu saves Siddharth for being a good friend and Shehnaz too supports Sid for feeling bold in his presence. Siddhartha saves Rashami which lands the two in a tie.

Rashami and Siddharth are sent to the storeroom to wear the bombs kept there. They housemates are the bomb squad who will cut the wire to save one of the two and earn them a power card.

Siddhartha votes Shehnaz as ghar ki nautanki but lands with a shower of blue paint. He then calls Abu as the ghar ki dhokli and lands with a shower of white powder. He calls Abu as the lazy bone of the house to which majority vote in his favour. He calls Paras the vamp of the house, lands with a shower of brown paint and lastly calls Abu the biggest liar in the house to which the majority disagrees, landing him with a shower of feathers.

Shehnaz is asked who is the biggest liar in the house. She answers Paras and while half agree, half disagree which lands her with a shower of blue paint. She is asked who is the hero of the house, she answers Paras but the majority disagrees. A shower of white powder pours on her. She is asked who has the most bitter tongue in the house, she again answers Paras but the housemates do not agree which lands her with a shower of brown paint. Shehnaz next calls Rashami as the “meethi chhuri” but the majority disagrees, landing her in

Paras is asked who is the most understanding girl in the house. He answers Devoleena and all housemates agree. He is asked which girl looks best without makeup to which he says Mahira and the majority agrees. The next question is for the girls if they can trust Paras to which they all disagree. He gets a shower of blue paint.

Salman connects with the housemates to know their experience during their games with the Sunny Leone orchestra. He praises Koena for a “fantastic” dance performance. Paras, Shehnaz and Siddhartha are asked to change before going to into the shower of question-answer task.

Arti and Rashami are given the task to place 3 apples in a bowl placed before them while being tied to each other through a bungee. Siddhartha Dey-Paras and Siddharth Shukla-Asim are next given the task to place cherries in the bowl by walking on their hands and picking it up with their mouths. Paras and Siddhartha win the round after which Sunil and Haarsh take leave.

Siddhartha Dey is asked to dance on a romantic number with Shefali. Kundi Matt Khadkao Raja plays in the backdrop and the two break into a sultry dance after which they get a bowl of flour each from Nawaz.

Koena is called up to perform on O Saki Saki which she recreates as the housemates cheer her on. Her performance earns her a cup of tea and a bowl of flour from Nawaz.

Shehnaz is called first and asked to enact like a ghost. Her performance wins her a bowl of flour from Nawaz.

The comedy duo ask Devoleena to come up on stage and crown her with “hero ka haar”. Moving on, the put out a task before the housemates and promise that whoever wins it will get a sack of flour.

An artist dressed as Madhuri comes in next and dances with Paras and Abu. Nawaz enters next and Sunil asks him to reiterate some of his iconic dialogues from Sacred Games and Gangs of Wasseypur.

Sunil Grover and Haarsh Limmbachiyaa entertain the housemates with their jokes and lame singing. They devote an original rendition to Dalljiet who left the house in the previous episode while taking digs at the housemates. Sunil performs a magic trick that leaves everyone in splits.

Salman cracks up fans as he informs the audience about Sunny Leone orchestra entering Bigg Boss house along with Nawaz but can’t help his tongue slipping on the word “orchestra”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes on the show to promote his upcoming movie opposite Athiya Shetty, Motichoor Chaknachoor. He learns the “romantic” dance from Salman and then asks him to teach his stylish walk.